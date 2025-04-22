Colouring Manor

Coloring Manor is a completely free mobile game full of interesting puzzles.

Move to a magical, sweet world where sweets are available everyday. From donuts, to chocolates and strawberries - check what delights this strange land hides! Match three or more blocks of the same shape together to create an explosion and make room for more blocks. Clear the entire board and go to the next level. Use improvements that will make the game easier for you and help you get the best score. Complete all the levels and train your brain in this cute game!

