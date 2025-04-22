Everybody will be amazed by the wonderful 3D graphics, right from the start! While entering the homepage, you will see the sophisticated images that will encorage you to play. Comparing to the other browser-based games, this one represents an advanced level of visual art.



Build up and enhance your own space ship fleet, protect your Star Bases and fight against your enemies in the universe. Collect your armada to crush the bases of other players. It will be necessary to make alliances if you intend to conquer the whole galaxy. But be careful, because some allies may not be helpful, so think twice before accepting the alliance offer.



Like in most MMO RTS, the resource production is essential if you want to invest in building up your space base and armada. All the mining vessels are assigned to one single type of resource, so you have to use your tactical skills to choose a good strategy for your production.



Test yourself in Astro Conquest!

