8 Ball Master is a free online pool game created by Game Hollywood.

The game "8 Ball" is a popular variation of billiards in which the goal is to place all the balls in the game (four full-color balls and four striped balls and the No. 8 ball) into specific pockets on the pool table. In 8 Ball Master, you'll step into the shoes of a seasoned pool player and demonstrate your abilities through live multiplayer matches. This game offers true-to-life 8-ball and snooker experiences, enabling you to engage in competitive matches with individuals worldwide within an immersive virtual world.

