Back to Sims 4 forum

What are the best mods for The Sims 3?

Slapper_nk25 avatar

Slapper_nk25

June 28, 2025 at 09:53 AM

Nraas mods like MasterController and StoryProgression are must-haves for deeper game control.
xXGod61 avatar

xXGod61

June 29, 2025 at 12:36 PM

The Overwatch mod helps clean up game lag and reduce the bloated save file issues.
ElfFur_y avatar

ElfFur_y

June 30, 2025 at 05:42 AM

Custom worlds from creators like My Sims Realty expand the game far beyond base neighborhoods.
BloodSlayer1 avatar

BloodSlayer1

June 30, 2025 at 10:17 PM

Mods for hairstyles, clothes, and build mode objects really boost customization.
NeoSky80 avatar

NeoSky80

July 2, 2025 at 01:41 AM

Tuning mods also improve autonomy and reduce annoying idle behaviors.
kacperur321 avatar

kacperur321

July 3, 2025 at 11:16 AM

I also like NRaas mods, but don't sleep on ErrorTrap — it fixed so many random crashes for me.

