Nraas mods like MasterController and StoryProgression are must-haves for deeper game control.
The Overwatch mod helps clean up game lag and reduce the bloated save file issues.
Custom worlds from creators like My Sims Realty expand the game far beyond base neighborhoods.
Mods for hairstyles, clothes, and build mode objects really boost customization.
Tuning mods also improve autonomy and reduce annoying idle behaviors.
I also like NRaas mods, but don't sleep on ErrorTrap — it fixed so many random crashes for me.