Back to Fortnite forum

How to play Fortnite on iPhone in 2025?

StickyFin_08 avatar

StickyFin_08

June 9, 2025 at 05:46 PM

I’ve got a Backbone controller collecting dust, and I miss Fortnite Mobile like crazy. I know Apple and Epic had their beef, but I keep hearing mixed things. Is it actually possible to play Fortnite on iOS again in the U.S.? I’ve seen people talk about cloud gaming, weird sideloading apps like “Signulous,” or even using Xbox Cloud. Can someone break it all down? What works, what’s safe, and what actually runs well?
hdr360fnm avatar

hdr360fnm

June 10, 2025 at 01:50 AM

Yep, it’s possible again, but not through the App Store (yet). The native iOS app is back via Signulous, which is a paid third-party signing service. Costs about $20/year, and you get the full Fortnite iOS version. It actually runs great if you have a decently recent device.
Jhamoney avatar

Jhamoney

June 10, 2025 at 09:39 AM

I’m running it on an iPad Pro (2021ish), and it hits 120FPS just like the old days. Way smoother than cloud gaming IMO.
qpnel avatar

qpnel

June 10, 2025 at 04:18 PM

I’ve got an iPhone 11 used to handle Genshin at full graphics. Fortnite via Signulous runs surprisingly well, but yeah, older batteries get hot. Just don’t play while charging or under the sun.
CertainPurpose1496 avatar

CertainPurpose1496

June 10, 2025 at 09:30 PM

For people wondering why this is still janky in the U.S.: Epic won the lawsuit only in the EU. That’s why Fortnite’s back in the App Store in Europe, but not America. U.S. courts didn’t find Apple a monopoly under our laws, so we’re stuck with workarounds for now.
Apprehensive_Mind77 avatar

Apprehensive_Mind77

June 11, 2025 at 01:05 AM

You can also use Xbox Cloud Gaming (via Safari or xbox.com/play) for free. Works surprisingly well if you’re on stable WiFi or Ethernet. You’ll need an Xbox/Microsoft account though.
Gloomy_Marionberry_6 avatar

Gloomy_Marionberry_6

June 11, 2025 at 03:07 AM

Confirmed: if your phone can handle Genshin, it can handle Fortnite. iPhone 11 or newer is ideal. You CAN play with console friends, squads, duos, all work fine on Signulous or Xbox Cloud.
theSchmoopy avatar

theSchmoopy

June 11, 2025 at 09:47 AM

The Signulous install experience is actually easier than I expected. Took about 10 minutes total, including linking my Apple UDID. Worth the $19/year for real native controls vs. touch lag on cloud.
ButterscotchLess1950 avatar

ButterscotchLess1950

June 11, 2025 at 01:15 PM

Fun fact: If you have a Mac, there's a free method to install Fortnite Mobile on macOS, but you'll need a controller. Runs smooth at 60fps. Look up alexydesu on YouTube for a guide.
Negative_Heron6756 avatar

Negative_Heron6756

June 11, 2025 at 01:37 PM

99% not returning officially to the U.S. App Store any time soon unless Apple changes their terms or laws shift. But these alternative methods are decent and legal for now.

