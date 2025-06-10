How do I get a refund for Robux I never received?

ToastyCo_65 I tried buying Robux through GCash on my Android device using Google Play. The transaction lagged and showed a connection error, then the Roblox app said it was cancelled. But a few seconds later, my GCash and Gmail both showed a successful payment and I never got the Robux. I reached out to Roblox Support and they replied twice asking for info, but now it’s been days and I haven’t heard back. I'm stressed because I’m down real money and unsure if I'll get banned for pushing a refund. What should I do next?

IndySpecial344 Be careful: if you request a refund through your bank or GCash without Roblox's approval, they might see it as a "chargeback scam," especially if you later receive the Robux. That can lead to account bans, even permanent ones. Always wait for Support first and follow their process.

Clean_Froyo_632 It’s not illegal, but violating Roblox's Terms of Service can get you banned. If you’re honest and haven’t used the Robux (or didn’t get them), you shouldn’t be penalized. Keep following up with Roblox support, don’t ghost them, and don’t spam either.

unholytakis Since you paid with Google Play, go into your Google Play purchase history and request a refund directly only if Roblox support ghosts you. Attach proof (screenshots of the charge, your Roblox username, etc.). They usually respond faster than Roblox.

zukkleban This happened to me on iOS. Apple gave me a refund without any issues and my Roblox account stayed safe. But I think Google and GCash are stricter, so tread carefully.

1auraclaire Just a reminder: if you’re in the Philippines, ₱270 is no joke. Don’t let anyone minimize your problem. Keep calmly messaging support, and if it was only one request and you're not abusing it, you shouldn’t get banned.

lvett831 You’re probably safe if it was just one time and you didn’t try to spend the Robux while getting your money back. I got banned after requesting three refunds in a row. It’s a gray area, but I hope they let it go.

Calculus_9 To clarify: no, this isn’t a felony or a crime, just a possible TOS violation. Roblox tends to treat these like civil issues (account bans), not legal ones. Still, don’t mess with chargebacks unless you have really tried the normal route first.