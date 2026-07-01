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Anyone here a little bit annoyed with paid private servers?

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Shade

July 1, 2026 at 07:03 PM

I don't know it's just a tiny thought, Sometimes when I wanna play alone with no one bothering me or just wanting to try out a game and suddenly a private server is like a 100 robux while the minimum of players who played is like.. 20? Paid servers in general annoy me like what if I just wanna relax with my friends with no spamming chat poking into my eye?

I don't mind people usually but there are times where I just want to play my favorite game alone but I can't cuz some1 decided it'd be good to pay a private server like it's fortune.

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