How do I enable 2FA on Fortnite if I never linked an Epic Games account?

GemEarn

fernandosanmillan3
fernandosanmillan3
Gem539
dem.pferd.heisst.horst
dem.pferd.heisst.horst
Gem208
Kamilos31
Kamilos31
Gem10
Kamilos31
Kamilos31
Gem105
poliroy
poliroy
Gem45
Hillary “힐러리”
Hillary “힐러리”
Gem14
fernandosanmillan3
fernandosanmillan3
Gem7
batistahank
batistahank
Gem1,015
Jasson Suarez
Jasson Suarez
Gem17
sin comentarios
sin comentarios
Gem49
Дмитрий Федоров
Дмитрий Федоров
Gem210
balthazarhenter
balthazarhenter
Gem1,792
fernandosanmillan3
fernandosanmillan3
Gem35
Multiflex Webs
Multiflex Webs
Gem280
Cayitoxd
Cayitoxd
Gem7
fernandosanmillan3
fernandosanmillan3
Gem847
Multiflex Webs
Multiflex Webs
Gem315
tacxyy
tacxyy
Gem7
Multiflex Webs
Multiflex Webs
Gem665
batistahank
batistahank
Gem3,080
Rain

Gem757

adept rank icondem.pferd.heisst.horst: xx
novice rank iconKamilos31: sdf
SystemGamehag: 4 users received Gem303 from the Rain.
novice rank iconJasson Suarez: Very Cat emote (inline chat version)
novice rank iconsin comentarios: catJAM emote (inline chat version)
novice rank iconCayitoxd: Meowdy emote (inline chat version)
novice rank icontacxyy: pepeJAM emote (inline chat version)
SystemGamehag: 5 users received Gem64 from the Rain.
novice rank iconAntony!: af
novice rank iconJasson Suarez: Very Cat emote (inline chat version)
apprentice rank icondex nahee: Meowdy emote (inline chat version)
novice rank iconKzuma840: Gamba emote (inline chat version)
novice rank iconFed0r: EZ emote (inline chat version)
novice rank iconJuan Manuel Ponce: blobDance emote (inline chat version)
scholar rank iconhanfred: Meowdy emote (inline chat version)
SystemGamehag: 4 users received Gem125 from the Rain.
novice rank iconJuan Manuel Ponce: Meowdy emote (inline chat version)
novice rank iconzhenqod: hi
novice rank iconFurkan Güzel: POGGERS emote (inline chat version)
apprentice rank iconlyz3r1234: PepeHands emote (inline chat version)
SystemGamehag: 4 users received Gem80 from the Rain.
novice rank iconSelfishGene: yo
novice rank iconNPC Hoàng: wqeqe
AdminSwirfty: Meowdy emote (inline chat version)
novice rank iconblizzardfan1045: hello
novice rank iconsin comentarios: lyz3r go to sleep
novice rank iconsin comentarios: PepeHands emote (inline chat version)
SystemGamehag: Join our Discord for daily Gem giveaways!
novice rank iconNylhon: (I wanted to say "thank you ^^", but I messed up haha)
novice rank iconNylhon: dakk, I take note of the suggestion, thanks^
apprentice rank iconlyz3r1234: pepeJAM emote (inline chat version)
novice rank iconAlexandre Martin: transak, a platform that does the job )
novice rank iconNylhon: (well first neobank since I came of age last year)
novice rank iconAlexandre Martin: There are plenty of wallets available, without verification you will be careful but yes otherwise you can, and then revolut allows you to swap roughly easily (at worst you use
novice rank iconNylhon: Honestly first Neobank, but I'm super satisfied
novice rank iconNylhon: There is a virtual card for that
novice rank iconNylhon: in itself, I prefer Revolut because I can do the exchange immediately and even pay in cryptos if I want
novice rank iconAlexandre Martin: yes or else you create your wallet on an app like exodus and then you deposit on revo
novice rank iconNylhon: at least, provided that the deposit threshold imposed by revolut is not the one I think at the moment
novice rank iconNylhon: So I think the Revolut LTC address will perfectly do the job haha
novice rank iconNylhon: Okok, thank you very much^^
novice rank iconAlexandre Martin: yo, withdrawals to casinos or to your litecoin address work without problems, the rest I do not know.
novice rank iconNylhon: sorry, I had to split my messages into several parts
novice rank iconNylhon: and are the payments honest?
novice rank iconNylhon: So my questions are: Is the site safe? (I generally trust trustpilot, but not sure if it's the best way)
novice rank iconNylhon: Yo. given that I hadn't come to the platform since about 2021 (because of my google account where I had the accesses which returns the ball)
SystemGamehag: 5 users received Gem127 from the Rain.
novice rank iconAlexandre Martin: I don't know, I don't work with those services
novice rank iconsebzanga: catdrive emote (inline chat version)
novice rank iconcronourameshi4: And for PayPal?
Sign in to start chatting

44

0/160

Back to Fortnite forum

How do I enable 2FA on Fortnite if I never linked an Epic Games account?

optium36 avatar

optium36

June 9, 2025 at 09:49 PM

Back when I first started playing Fortnite on my Nintendo Switch, I didn’t bother linking an email or creating an Epic Games account. Now I want to enable 2FA so I can participate in tournaments and get rewards, but it won’t let me. I also have the Deep Freeze Bundle on this account, and I’m worried I’ll lose everything if I log out or try to link it now.
DeliriousIvy avatar

DeliriousIvy

June 9, 2025 at 11:45 PM

If you started playing without creating an Epic Games account, Fortnite automatically gave you a "nameless" account. To enable 2FA, you need to upgrade that to a full Epic account. Go to epicgames.com, choose to sign in using your Nintendo credentials, and it’ll walk you through linking and upgrading. After that, you can enable 2FA in your account settings.
CommercialReview8536 avatar

CommercialReview8536

June 10, 2025 at 06:17 AM

What if you’re playing on PS5? Is the process the same?
DeliriousIvy avatar

DeliriousIvy

June 10, 2025 at 01:46 PM

Yeah, same general steps. Log in with your PlayStation account, and Epic will prompt you to either link it to an existing Epic account or create a new one. Once it's linked, you'll be able to manage your Fortnite account and turn on 2FA through the Epic Games site.
optium36 avatar

optium36

June 10, 2025 at 10:04 PM

Finally figured it out thanks to you all. Seriously, much appreciated!
will7051 avatar

will7051

June 11, 2025 at 07:30 AM

Been stuck on this for years. I had no idea about the “nameless” account thing. Makes so much more sense now.
PlantOk9654 avatar

PlantOk9654

June 11, 2025 at 08:59 AM

How do I check what email is connected to my Nintendo Fortnite account?
AccountHelpPro avatar

AccountHelpPro

June 11, 2025 at 02:35 PM

If you're unsure which email is linked, try signing in at epicgames.com with your Nintendo login. If it signs you in, that means your account exists and you can upgrade it. If it asks you to create an Epic account, follow the prompts, that’s how you claim and secure your progress.

Join the conversion by creating an account on Gamehag

enEN
EnglishENEspañolESPolskiPLFrançaisFRРусскийRUItalianoITDeutschDEPortuguêsPT

Platform

EarnGamesCashoutGame InformationHelpAbout Us

Rewards

AffiliateLeaderboardRobuxGoogle PlaySteam

Articles

Forums

Stay Connected

XYouTubeFacebookInstagramDiscord

© 2025 Gamehag. All Rights Reserved.

Owned by RCPE Ventures LTD. Operated by Lootably, Inc.

Terms of ServicePrivacy Policy

How do I enable 2FA on Fortnite if I never linked an Epic Games account? on Fortnite Forum on Gamehag