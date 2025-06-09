How do I enable 2FA on Fortnite if I never linked an Epic Games account?

Back when I first started playing Fortnite on my Nintendo Switch, I didn’t bother linking an email or creating an Epic Games account. Now I want to enable 2FA so I can participate in tournaments and get rewards, but it won’t let me. I also have the Deep Freeze Bundle on this account, and I’m worried I’ll lose everything if I log out or try to link it now.
If you started playing without creating an Epic Games account, Fortnite automatically gave you a "nameless" account. To enable 2FA, you need to upgrade that to a full Epic account. Go to epicgames.com, choose to sign in using your Nintendo credentials, and it’ll walk you through linking and upgrading. After that, you can enable 2FA in your account settings.
What if you’re playing on PS5? Is the process the same?
Yeah, same general steps. Log in with your PlayStation account, and Epic will prompt you to either link it to an existing Epic account or create a new one. Once it's linked, you'll be able to manage your Fortnite account and turn on 2FA through the Epic Games site.
Finally figured it out thanks to you all. Seriously, much appreciated!
Been stuck on this for years. I had no idea about the “nameless” account thing. Makes so much more sense now.
How do I check what email is connected to my Nintendo Fortnite account?
If you're unsure which email is linked, try signing in at epicgames.com with your Nintendo login. If it signs you in, that means your account exists and you can upgrade it. If it asks you to create an Epic account, follow the prompts, that’s how you claim and secure your progress.