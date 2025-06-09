How do I enable 2FA on Fortnite if I never linked an Epic Games account?

optium36 Back when I first started playing Fortnite on my Nintendo Switch, I didn’t bother linking an email or creating an Epic Games account. Now I want to enable 2FA so I can participate in tournaments and get rewards, but it won’t let me. I also have the Deep Freeze Bundle on this account, and I’m worried I’ll lose everything if I log out or try to link it now.

DeliriousIvy If you started playing without creating an Epic Games account, Fortnite automatically gave you a "nameless" account. To enable 2FA, you need to upgrade that to a full Epic account. Go to epicgames.com, choose to sign in using your Nintendo credentials, and it’ll walk you through linking and upgrading. After that, you can enable 2FA in your account settings.

CommercialReview8536 What if you’re playing on PS5? Is the process the same?

DeliriousIvy Yeah, same general steps. Log in with your PlayStation account, and Epic will prompt you to either link it to an existing Epic account or create a new one. Once it's linked, you'll be able to manage your Fortnite account and turn on 2FA through the Epic Games site.

optium36 Finally figured it out thanks to you all. Seriously, much appreciated!

will7051 Been stuck on this for years. I had no idea about the “nameless” account thing. Makes so much more sense now.

PlantOk9654 How do I check what email is connected to my Nintendo Fortnite account?