Is Roblox cross-platform?

RubyTile409 My daughter plays Roblox on her Windows PC, and I’m on Xbox One. We’re trying to play together, but it’s been a pain figuring out if cross-platform actually works. From what I’ve read and messed around with, Roblox is technically cross-platform, meaning players on PC, Xbox, and mobile can play together if the game itself supports it. That’s the key detail. Not every Roblox game is cross-play enabled, which makes things confusing. Wish Roblox made this easier. Anyone have better methods or tips for syncing up between console and PC?

PixelDad_98 This is exactly the experience I had with my son. Joining from his profile on PC worked sometimes but it’s hit or miss depending on the game. “Brookhaven” worked great, but “Doors” didn’t let us connect at all. Wish Roblox had some kind of cross-play filter in the game list.

CaffeinatedCode I really wish Roblox added an actual party or invite system across platforms. Right now we just end up FaceTiming and coordinating the old-fashioned way lol. Also, if your daughter ever gets an Xbox account, adding her as a friend there helps too.

ObbyBuilder12 One thing I found: if you both follow each other on Roblox AND have privacy settings open to "Everyone" for game invites, it sometimes enables the join button even between PC and Xbox. Still not consistent but worth trying!

RBXoldtimer Just chiming in to say mobile works with PC way easier than Xbox. I’ve got three nieces all on tablets and they join me on PC with zero issues. Xbox seems like it’s got way more limitations, especially with UGC-heavy games.