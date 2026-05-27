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adept rank iconKitsuAngel: Popcorn emote (inline chat version)
SystemGamehag: Join our Discord for daily Gem giveaways!
apprentice rank icondvmb_0: I don't remember what the metaphor was so I won't tell you
novice rank iconchrishhastings: Is that a metaphore?
apprentice rank icondvmb_0: MOM IS ATTACKING ME
apprentice rank icondvmb_0: my wine is still leaking
novice rank iconchrishhastings: Your not an idiot dvmb remember what I told you ;)
apprentice rank icondvmb_0: oh naughty krzysiu
apprentice rank icondvmb_0: I'll give you
apprentice rank icondvmb_0: he talks to others normally and makes me look like an idiot no
scholar rank iconSoicymikey: Loll
novice rank iconchrishhastings: Haha thats funny they do not like people saying stugg about the service
apprentice rank icondvmb_0: Ok, I Pullup emote (inline chat version)
scholar rank iconSoicymikey: and i keep getting timed out on this chat for voixing my concern 😂
novice rank iconchrishhastings: Their chat says 2 hour response time though so thats weird
scholar rank iconSoicymikey: And approved
scholar rank iconSoicymikey: Yeahh 12 days is nuts though. the offer was pending for 7 days
apprentice rank icondvmb_0: just don't listen to him because he's spouting morals from nonsense
novice rank iconchrishhastings: Could take longer for them.. You'd think once you earned it it would just be paid no problem but who knows what they do on their end.
apprentice rank iconbirtalan(Tom_cat): Dance Green emote (inline chat version) Dance Green emote (inline chat version) Dance Green emote (inline chat version)
novice rank iconchrishhastings: I am saying depends on the way you earned the money
apprentice rank icondvmb_0: Very Cat emote (inline chat version)
scholar rank iconSoicymikey: my ETH redemption. its mot an offer
apprentice rank iconbirtalan(Tom_cat): Dance Green emote (inline chat version)
novice rank iconchrishhastings: If it was denied you probably would have been denied already so..
apprentice rank icondvmb_0: Krystian you do not comment okay
novice rank iconchrishhastings: Maybe it depends on the offers completed?
novice rank iconchrishhastings: Soicymikey mine was approved last night so I am not sure but sometimes it can take longer I think
apprentice rank icondvmb_0: RUDY COME HERE BECAUSE ANOTHER CITIZEN HAS A PROBLEM WITH THE REWARD
scholar rank iconSoicymikey: my redemption has been pending approval for 12 days… no one will help me at all
novice rank iconchrishhastings: No I am great for people and the environment. I am what people need actually.
apprentice rank icondvmb_0: Browhat emote (inline chat version)
apprentice rank icondvmb_0: so what happened
novice rank iconchrishhastings: dvmb you didn't even say whats wrong
apprentice rank icondvmb_0: do you see what you are doing to people
apprentice rank icondvmb_0: your stupidity brought him to such a state
novice rank iconchrishhastings: APX why crying bro
apprentice rank icondvmb_0: LEAVE ME ALONE
apprentice rank icondvmb_0: WHAT'S WRONG WITH YOU AGAIN
apprentice rank icondvmb_0: HELP DON'T CRY
novice rank iconchrishhastings: don't waste it
apprentice rank iconAPXCALYPSO!: I CRIED
apprentice rank icondvmb_0: occasions for what
apprentice rank icondvmb_0: well it happens
novice rank iconchrishhastings: dvmb you have a great opportunity here
novice rank iconchrishhastings: Jacob you pee yourself?
apprentice rank icondvmb_0: Damn, don't leave me with him
novice rank iconJacobo Hoyos: turip ip ip ip
apprentice rank iconAPXCALYPSO!: COMRADE, DEAL WITH MY FRIEND BECAUSE I NEED TO DO A SURVEY IN PEACE
apprentice rank icondvmb_0: well now about football he talks
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Cashout rejected & balanced removed from account

romerocory13 avatar

romerocory13

May 27, 2026 at 01:38 AM

Im writing this thread because I submitted a SOL (crypto) washout yesterday (1st one) for $11.11. A few hrs passed and I logged on and noticed that my washout had gotten rejected and suoport also removed all of my funds from my balance. They also didn't leave a note or reason why they did so. I was so disappointed and quite upset because I was absolutely relying on the funds to go thru. Anyways I message support & they get back to me saying that I had "used a vpn to do my offers." I was in complete shock because I don't use vpns at all nor do I know how to use them. Also almost every single offer i completed was the "Acebet.cc new sign up offer" So check this out Im in the United States and know that just about every U.S. casino site does not allow any type of vpn or using any type of proxy to mask ur location. If someone were to have one on the "U.S. casino site" would literally stop all traffic right then and their and would not allow u to proceed thru their site at all, gamble, play any game with SC or gold at all.. Same goes with Acebet.cc. If I "had one on or used one" I wouldn't be able to proceed on their site and advance & gamble as much as I did in order to complete those offers.. Anyone that plays online casinos knows that is 100% fact. So I wrote support exactly how I wrote this and asking for them to return my balance to my account because it is the right thing to do. If there is any Mods or any type of online support that reads this that can help me out I would gladly appreciate it. Thanks so much look forward to continue to complete many many offers on this site like I have on a few other gpt sites.

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