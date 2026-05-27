romerocory13

Im writing this thread because I submitted a SOL (crypto) washout yesterday (1st one) for $11.11. A few hrs passed and I logged on and noticed that my washout had gotten rejected and suoport also removed all of my funds from my balance. They also didn't leave a note or reason why they did so. I was so disappointed and quite upset because I was absolutely relying on the funds to go thru. Anyways I message support & they get back to me saying that I had "used a vpn to do my offers." I was in complete shock because I don't use vpns at all nor do I know how to use them. Also almost every single offer i completed was the "Acebet.cc new sign up offer" So check this out Im in the United States and know that just about every U.S. casino site does not allow any type of vpn or using any type of proxy to mask ur location. If someone were to have one on the "U.S. casino site" would literally stop all traffic right then and their and would not allow u to proceed thru their site at all, gamble, play any game with SC or gold at all.. Same goes with Acebet.cc. If I "had one on or used one" I wouldn't be able to proceed on their site and advance & gamble as much as I did in order to complete those offers.. Anyone that plays online casinos knows that is 100% fact. So I wrote support exactly how I wrote this and asking for them to return my balance to my account because it is the right thing to do. If there is any Mods or any type of online support that reads this that can help me out I would gladly appreciate it. Thanks so much look forward to continue to complete many many offers on this site like I have on a few other gpt sites.