How do you actually get the Juice WRLD skin in Fortnite?

KlickKlack09 I’ve been logging in daily, playing matches, and still haven’t received the Juice WRLD skin. A few of my friends already have it, and we all played during the same promo window. Is there a specific time or method to trigger the reward? Do I need to wait for the Item Shop reset, or is this rollout staggered by platform? Would love any clarity - especially from others who’ve already received it.

Reasonable_Figure594 I’m in the same boat. I’ve been playing every day and still haven’t gotten it. My friend logged on this morning and it just showed up for him. Super confusing.

CalmDrag7057 Pretty sure the distribution is tied to the Item Shop refresh. Epic mentioned rewards would roll out after login during that window, but not all at once.

ExaminationSuper867 I haven’t received mine either and I play on Xbox Series X. Not sure if this is platform-specific or just buggy timing.

MutedAssociate93 From what I’ve read, the promo runs between Nov 25–30, and players should receive the skin the day after they log in during that window. If you logged in on the 26th, you should get it on the 27th. If not, contact support.

Significant_Show9757 Exactly. It’s not “by the 30th,” it’s within 24 hours of logging in during the event window. So check your timezone and wait for the shop reset (usually 7 PM ET).





Megalith66 They’re rolling it out in waves to avoid overloading servers. Just make sure you log in each day after 7 PM ET and keep checking.

rin_oishi12 Got mine today after logging in yesterday. So yes, it’s probably delayed based on when you played. Hope they fix the inconsistencies though, because it’s clearly not working for everyone.

Sonic_Sky7057 Honestly, Epic’s rollout strategy is messy. Just give it upon login. Stop baiting players with vague timelines.

AlphaTeamPLays Everyone should get it as long as they logged in during the promo dates. Just not all at once. If it doesn’t arrive within 24–48 hours, that’s when you should file a support ticket.

DraftBig1314 It’s kinda insulting that loyal players who buy every Battle Pass are still waiting. Like... I’ve been grinding and still nothing.