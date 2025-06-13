How do you actually get the Juice WRLD skin in Fortnite?

GemEarn

adept rank icondem.pferd.heisst.horst: xx
novice rank iconKamilos31: sdf
SystemGamehag: 4 users received Gem303 from the Rain.
novice rank iconJasson Suarez: Very Cat emote (inline chat version)
novice rank iconsin comentarios: catJAM emote (inline chat version)
novice rank iconCayitoxd: Meowdy emote (inline chat version)
novice rank icontacxyy: pepeJAM emote (inline chat version)
SystemGamehag: 5 users received Gem64 from the Rain.
novice rank iconAntony!: af
novice rank iconJasson Suarez: Very Cat emote (inline chat version)
apprentice rank icondex nahee: Meowdy emote (inline chat version)
novice rank iconKzuma840: Gamba emote (inline chat version)
novice rank iconFed0r: EZ emote (inline chat version)
novice rank iconJuan Manuel Ponce: blobDance emote (inline chat version)
scholar rank iconhanfred: Meowdy emote (inline chat version)
SystemGamehag: 4 users received Gem125 from the Rain.
novice rank iconJuan Manuel Ponce: Meowdy emote (inline chat version)
novice rank iconzhenqod: hi
novice rank iconFurkan Güzel: POGGERS emote (inline chat version)
apprentice rank iconlyz3r1234: PepeHands emote (inline chat version)
SystemGamehag: 4 users received Gem80 from the Rain.
novice rank iconSelfishGene: yo
novice rank iconNPC Hoàng: wqeqe
AdminSwirfty: Meowdy emote (inline chat version)
novice rank iconblizzardfan1045: hello
novice rank iconsin comentarios: lyz3r go to sleep
novice rank iconsin comentarios: PepeHands emote (inline chat version)
SystemGamehag: Join our Discord for daily Gem giveaways!
novice rank iconNylhon: (I wanted to say "thank you ^^", but I messed up haha)
novice rank iconNylhon: dakk, I take note of the suggestion, thanks^
apprentice rank iconlyz3r1234: pepeJAM emote (inline chat version)
novice rank iconAlexandre Martin: transak, a platform that does the job )
novice rank iconNylhon: (well first neobank since I came of age last year)
novice rank iconAlexandre Martin: There are plenty of wallets available, without verification you will be careful but yes otherwise you can, and then revolut allows you to swap roughly easily (at worst you use
novice rank iconNylhon: Honestly first Neobank, but I'm super satisfied
novice rank iconNylhon: There is a virtual card for that
novice rank iconNylhon: in itself, I prefer Revolut because I can do the exchange immediately and even pay in cryptos if I want
novice rank iconAlexandre Martin: yes or else you create your wallet on an app like exodus and then you deposit on revo
novice rank iconNylhon: at least, provided that the deposit threshold imposed by revolut is not the one I think at the moment
novice rank iconNylhon: So I think the Revolut LTC address will perfectly do the job haha
novice rank iconNylhon: Okok, thank you very much^^
novice rank iconAlexandre Martin: yo, withdrawals to casinos or to your litecoin address work without problems, the rest I do not know.
novice rank iconNylhon: sorry, I had to split my messages into several parts
novice rank iconNylhon: and are the payments honest?
novice rank iconNylhon: So my questions are: Is the site safe? (I generally trust trustpilot, but not sure if it's the best way)
novice rank iconNylhon: Yo. given that I hadn't come to the platform since about 2021 (because of my google account where I had the accesses which returns the ball)
SystemGamehag: 5 users received Gem127 from the Rain.
novice rank iconAlexandre Martin: I don't know, I don't work with those services
novice rank iconsebzanga: catdrive emote (inline chat version)
novice rank iconcronourameshi4: And for PayPal?
Back to Fortnite forum

How do you actually get the Juice WRLD skin in Fortnite?

KlickKlack09 avatar

KlickKlack09

June 13, 2025 at 12:32 AM

I’ve been logging in daily, playing matches, and still haven’t received the Juice WRLD skin. A few of my friends already have it, and we all played during the same promo window. Is there a specific time or method to trigger the reward? Do I need to wait for the Item Shop reset, or is this rollout staggered by platform? Would love any clarity - especially from others who’ve already received it.
Reasonable_Figure594 avatar

Reasonable_Figure594

June 13, 2025 at 03:34 AM

I’m in the same boat. I’ve been playing every day and still haven’t gotten it. My friend logged on this morning and it just showed up for him. Super confusing.
CalmDrag7057 avatar

CalmDrag7057

June 13, 2025 at 01:07 PM

Pretty sure the distribution is tied to the Item Shop refresh. Epic mentioned rewards would roll out after login during that window, but not all at once.
ExaminationSuper867 avatar

ExaminationSuper867

June 13, 2025 at 04:19 PM

I haven’t received mine either and I play on Xbox Series X. Not sure if this is platform-specific or just buggy timing.
MutedAssociate93 avatar

MutedAssociate93

June 14, 2025 at 12:54 AM

From what I’ve read, the promo runs between Nov 25–30, and players should receive the skin the day after they log in during that window. If you logged in on the 26th, you should get it on the 27th. If not, contact support.
Significant_Show9757 avatar

Significant_Show9757

June 14, 2025 at 04:34 AM

Exactly. It’s not “by the 30th,” it’s within 24 hours of logging in during the event window. So check your timezone and wait for the shop reset (usually 7 PM ET).

Megalith66 avatar

Megalith66

June 14, 2025 at 04:35 AM

They’re rolling it out in waves to avoid overloading servers. Just make sure you log in each day after 7 PM ET and keep checking.
rin_oishi12 avatar

rin_oishi12

June 14, 2025 at 05:53 AM

Got mine today after logging in yesterday. So yes, it’s probably delayed based on when you played. Hope they fix the inconsistencies though, because it’s clearly not working for everyone.
Sonic_Sky7057 avatar

Sonic_Sky7057

June 14, 2025 at 07:04 AM

Honestly, Epic’s rollout strategy is messy. Just give it upon login. Stop baiting players with vague timelines.
AlphaTeamPLays avatar

AlphaTeamPLays

June 14, 2025 at 11:31 AM

Everyone should get it as long as they logged in during the promo dates. Just not all at once. If it doesn’t arrive within 24–48 hours, that’s when you should file a support ticket.
DraftBig1314 avatar

DraftBig1314

June 14, 2025 at 12:57 PM

It’s kinda insulting that loyal players who buy every Battle Pass are still waiting. Like... I’ve been grinding and still nothing.
GalaticBurrito97 avatar

GalaticBurrito97

June 14, 2025 at 02:01 PM

I reached out to Epic support and they confirmed it's a gradual rollout based on when you logged in and your region. I played on the 25th and got mine late on the 26th, but my cousin (same platform) played on the 26th and still doesn’t have it. Definitely seems like a delay rather than a bug. But if it’s been over 48 hours, I’d recommend submitting a ticket just to be safe.

