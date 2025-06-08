Is it worth playing Roblox on ps5?

tener_player

Hey y’all, so I noticed Roblox finally dropped on PS5 late last year and I’m wondering… is it actually worth playing on console now?



I downloaded it recently and while it runs fine, the features feel super stripped down compared to PC. Like:



No private servers



Groups/profile pages are missing



Chat just got added, but it’s clunky and can’t even be minimized properly?



Also, does anyone know if it supports keyboard + mouse officially now? I heard mixed things.



Would love to hear your experiences. Anyone actually prefer playing Roblox on PS5 over PC/mobile?