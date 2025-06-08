Is it worth playing Roblox on ps5?

Hey y’all, so I noticed Roblox finally dropped on PS5 late last year and I’m wondering… is it actually worth playing on console now?
I downloaded it recently and while it runs fine, the features feel super stripped down compared to PC. Like:
No private servers
Groups/profile pages are missing
Chat just got added, but it’s clunky and can’t even be minimized properly?
Also, does anyone know if it supports keyboard + mouse officially now? I heard mixed things.
Would love to hear your experiences. Anyone actually prefer playing Roblox on PS5 over PC/mobile?
Tried it for a bit… not bad for casual play but yeah it’s missing half the stuff. No idea why they released it without basics like groups.
PS5 version is fine if u just wanna chill on the couch and grind tycoons. But if u wanna do dev stuff or play niche games? Nah.
You can plug in a kb+m and it works ok, but you still can’t access every feature like on PC. It’s like Roblox Lite 😂
tbh, it’s playable but doesn’t feel “complete.” Devs probably rushed it just to say it’s on PlayStation now.
It’s good for kids or casual players but it's really janky
I play both PS5 and PC. Console’s comfy for chill nights but yeah… feature-wise it’s not even close.
Biggest L for me is no avatar shop. I grinded events on my PC, hopped on PS5, and can’t even show off my drip 😑
I really like it but I just play causally when I'm bored. Not sure about how all the features work