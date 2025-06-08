GemEarn

Is it worth playing Roblox on ps5?

tener_player avatar

tener_player

June 8, 2025 at 01:27 AM

Hey y’all, so I noticed Roblox finally dropped on PS5 late last year and I’m wondering… is it actually worth playing on console now?

I downloaded it recently and while it runs fine, the features feel super stripped down compared to PC. Like:

No private servers

Groups/profile pages are missing

Chat just got added, but it’s clunky and can’t even be minimized properly?

Also, does anyone know if it supports keyboard + mouse officially now? I heard mixed things.

Would love to hear your experiences. Anyone actually prefer playing Roblox on PS5 over PC/mobile?
dinonug avatar

dinonug

June 8, 2025 at 10:13 AM

Tried it for a bit… not bad for casual play but yeah it’s missing half the stuff. No idea why they released it without basics like groups.
TurtleGang47 avatar

TurtleGang47

June 8, 2025 at 12:56 PM

PS5 version is fine if u just wanna chill on the couch and grind tycoons. But if u wanna do dev stuff or play niche games? Nah.
🎮 NextGenBoar avatar

🎮 NextGenBoar

June 8, 2025 at 01:05 PM

You can plug in a kb+m and it works ok, but you still can’t access every feature like on PC. It’s like Roblox Lite 😂
89Wizard avatar

89Wizard

June 8, 2025 at 09:39 PM

tbh, it’s playable but doesn’t feel “complete.” Devs probably rushed it just to say it’s on PlayStation now.
mememe avatar

mememe

June 8, 2025 at 11:28 PM

It’s good for kids or casual players but it's really janky
bacon_warrior avatar

bacon_warrior

June 9, 2025 at 09:01 AM

I play both PS5 and PC. Console’s comfy for chill nights but yeah… feature-wise it’s not even close.
moosemuffin avatar

moosemuffin

June 9, 2025 at 06:42 PM

Biggest L for me is no avatar shop. I grinded events on my PC, hopped on PS5, and can’t even show off my drip 😑

nemofren avatar

nemofren

June 9, 2025 at 10:14 PM

I really like it but I just play causally when I'm bored. Not sure about how all the features work

