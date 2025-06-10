GemEarn

Back to Fortnite forum

How do I change my Fortnite display name?

KrustedKrill7 avatar

KrustedKrill7

June 10, 2025 at 06:18 AM

My Epic Games account name is different from what actually shows up in-game. It’s kinda confusing. I mostly play on PS5, and I want my Fortnite name to be the same across all platforms if possible. Anyone know how to actually change your Fortnite name, depending on what device you’re playing on?
SmolKein avatar

SmolKein

June 10, 2025 at 01:23 PM

If you're playing on PC, Fortnite will display your Epic Games username. On console, it usually shows your PlayStation, Xbox, or Nintendo username to other console players. Your Epic name still exists but won't always appear unless you're playing cross-platform.
PS2EmotionEngineer avatar

PS2EmotionEngineer

June 10, 2025 at 10:42 PM

You can change your Epic Games name by logging into your account on the Epic website. Go to Account Settings, then General, and you’ll see the Display Name field. Just know that you can only change it once every two weeks. This change won’t affect what people see on console unless they’re not on the same platform as you.
brodydylan06 avatar

brodydylan06

June 11, 2025 at 05:11 AM

So if I play on PS5, and I change my Epic name, people on PS5 will still see my PlayStation name?
No_Dig_7755 avatar

No_Dig_7755

June 11, 2025 at 06:11 AM

Yes. Players on the same console platform will still see your PSN ID. Only cross-platform players will see your Epic name. If you want everyone to see one name, you need to update both your Epic and PlayStation names.
Tuckr09 avatar

Tuckr09

June 11, 2025 at 11:18 AM

To change your name on PS5, go to Settings, then Users and Accounts, then Profile, and then Online ID. Your first name change is free, but after that, it costs $10.
Helpful_TechGnome avatar

Helpful_TechGnome

June 11, 2025 at 01:13 PM

If you want a single display name across Fortnite, you’ll need to change both your Epic Games name and your console account name. Changing just one won’t make your name consistent across platforms.
GameFixX avatar

GameFixX

June 11, 2025 at 02:02 PM

Just a heads-up: if you play with friends on different platforms, your Epic name is what they'll see, not your console name. So even if you don’t change your PSN ID, updating your Epic display name can still help people recognize you in cross-play lobbies.

