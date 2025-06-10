How do I change my Fortnite display name?

KrustedKrill7 My Epic Games account name is different from what actually shows up in-game. It’s kinda confusing. I mostly play on PS5, and I want my Fortnite name to be the same across all platforms if possible. Anyone know how to actually change your Fortnite name, depending on what device you’re playing on?

SmolKein If you're playing on PC, Fortnite will display your Epic Games username. On console, it usually shows your PlayStation, Xbox, or Nintendo username to other console players. Your Epic name still exists but won't always appear unless you're playing cross-platform.

PS2EmotionEngineer You can change your Epic Games name by logging into your account on the Epic website. Go to Account Settings, then General, and you’ll see the Display Name field. Just know that you can only change it once every two weeks. This change won’t affect what people see on console unless they’re not on the same platform as you.

brodydylan06 So if I play on PS5, and I change my Epic name, people on PS5 will still see my PlayStation name?

No_Dig_7755 Yes. Players on the same console platform will still see your PSN ID. Only cross-platform players will see your Epic name. If you want everyone to see one name, you need to update both your Epic and PlayStation names.

Tuckr09 To change your name on PS5, go to Settings, then Users and Accounts, then Profile, and then Online ID. Your first name change is free, but after that, it costs $10.

Helpful_TechGnome If you want a single display name across Fortnite, you’ll need to change both your Epic Games name and your console account name. Changing just one won’t make your name consistent across platforms.