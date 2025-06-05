How to Make Gamepasses in Roblox?

RustyRoe_2 I’ve been working on my first Roblox game and I want to add a few Gamepasses so I can give players some cool extras (like double XP, speed boosts, etc.), but I’m totally stuck on how to actually make them.



I’ve watched a bunch of tutorials, and most of them say to go to the "Create" page, but when I log in and check, I don’t see any options for making Gamepasses at all. I’ve tried both roblox.com/create and create.roblox.com but nothing seems clear. Do I need to change a setting first or own a certain kind of game? Some people mentioned age restrictions too idk is that a thing?



If anyone can walk me through it (or link a guide that actually works), I’d seriously appreciate it. Also open to any advice about making them look appealing or linking them with in-game perks through scripts.

BuilderByte404 Roblox changed the UI a while back and it confused a lot of people. You need to go to https://create.roblox.com, select your game under the “Experiences” tab, then hit “Monetization” and go to “Passes.” From there you can upload an image and set the price. Hope that helps!

Script_Savvy_95 Once you make the Gamepass, don’t forget: it won’t do anything in-game unless you script for it. DM me if you need a basic script for it!

PixelRider_122 Just in case your account is under 13, that might affect some options showing up. You don’t need to be 18 to make Gamepasses, but I’ve seen underage accounts miss certain UI features depending on parental settings.

GameDevGoose Make sure your game is published first! I spent hours trying to add passes once and forgot I never hit "Publish to Roblox." Gamepasses are tied to the actual uploaded game, not just a local file.