How to Make Gamepasses in Roblox?

GemEarn

Zouhir 3sila
Zouhir 3sila
Gem28
Shadow
Shadow
Gem108
Danny22RV
Danny22RV
Gem700
Danny22RV
Danny22RV
Gem7
thiffanyohana2lucena
thiffanyohana2lucena
Gem28
Tariq
Tariq
Gem6,300
Leszek9028
Leszek9028
Gem82
Josh
Josh
Gem16
Chuyo03
Chuyo03
Gem36
Danny22RV
Danny22RV
Gem2,016
wagner_perac
wagner_perac
Gem756
pepchark3
pepchark3
Gem28
Джульетта
Джульетта
Gem140
Jakub Červenka
Jakub Červenka
Gem14
dokip
dokip
Gem7
dokip
dokip
Gem35
sector3
sector3
Gem17
dokip
dokip
Gem7
Atia
Atia
Gem231
Edoardo Ricotti
Edoardo Ricotti
Gem56
Rain

Gem276

novice rank iconwagner_perac: hello
novice rank iconShadow : Hi
novice rank iconErica Pecorari: Hello
novice rank iconErica Pecorari: Hello I am new
novice rank iconErica Pecorari: Popcorn emote (inline chat version)
novice rank iconLeszek9028: monkaSTEER emote (inline chat version)
novice rank iconToper: Meowdy emote (inline chat version)
SystemGamehag: 2 users received Gem86 from the Rain.
novice rank iconwagner_perac: Kekwait emote (inline chat version)
AdminJoshverd: Mhm emote (inline chat version)
novice rank iconsebzanga: Weirdge emote (inline chat version)
novice rank iconJakub Červenka: uu
novice rank iconCristal Doriana: Hello
apprentice rank iconDabeh: Ok, I Pullup emote (inline chat version)
novice rank iconshawns113: How do I get ranks?
novice rank iconfra4: Very Cat emote (inline chat version)
SystemGamehag: 8 users received Gem116 from the Rain.
novice rank iconZandrex: well, I'm going to sleep
novice rank iconZandrex: hello
novice rank iconJustin Böning: Dog Arrive emote (inline chat version)
adept rank iconAtia: blobDance emote (inline chat version)
novice rank iconwagner_perac: hello
novice rank iconSelfishGene: yo
novice rank iconAigleste1: hi
novice rank iconDamian Lasek98: peeposleep emote (inline chat version)
novice rank iconVale Jara: Mind Blown emote (inline chat version)
novice rank iconKzuma840: Meowdy emote (inline chat version)
novice rank iconGold: Astute Gentleman emote (inline chat version)
SystemGamehag: 4 users received Gem30 from the Rain.
novice rank iconmtc: ww
SystemGamehag: Join our Discord for daily Gem giveaways!
novice rank iconPasierbiczy: Vibin emote (inline chat version)
apprentice rank iconVenomgamez: Looking forward to the future updates, this site has potential
novice rank iconBankai: I hope
AdminSwirfty: We do plan on adding rewards in the future though
AdminSwirfty: Not currently. Ranks are just cosmetic
novice rank iconJustin Böning: *Reward
novice rank iconJustin Böning: Are there actually any level up advantages here or eb
novice rank iconNijex: blobDance emote (inline chat version)
novice rank iconigorche185: Clap emote (inline chat version)
novice rank iconakademik: up
adept rank iconAtia: blobDance emote (inline chat version)
novice rank iconDamian Lasek98: Dancin emote (inline chat version)
SystemGamehag: 5 users received Gem65 from the Rain.
novice rank iconKzuma840: Dancin emote (inline chat version)
novice rank iconAndrew Kovach: No
AdminSwirfty: Meowdy emote (inline chat version)
novice rank iconToommy Moreno: Hello
novice rank iconToommy Moreno: How nice😘
adept rank iconLes Briacins: Hello
Sign in to start chatting

50

0/160

Back to Roblox forum

How to Make Gamepasses in Roblox?

RustyRoe_2 avatar

RustyRoe_2

June 5, 2025 at 04:00 PM

I’ve been working on my first Roblox game and I want to add a few Gamepasses so I can give players some cool extras (like double XP, speed boosts, etc.), but I’m totally stuck on how to actually make them.

I’ve watched a bunch of tutorials, and most of them say to go to the "Create" page, but when I log in and check, I don’t see any options for making Gamepasses at all. I’ve tried both roblox.com/create and create.roblox.com but nothing seems clear. Do I need to change a setting first or own a certain kind of game? Some people mentioned age restrictions too idk is that a thing?

If anyone can walk me through it (or link a guide that actually works), I’d seriously appreciate it. Also open to any advice about making them look appealing or linking them with in-game perks through scripts.
BuilderByte404 avatar

BuilderByte404

June 5, 2025 at 05:58 PM

Roblox changed the UI a while back and it confused a lot of people. You need to go to https://create.roblox.com, select your game under the “Experiences” tab, then hit “Monetization” and go to “Passes.” From there you can upload an image and set the price. Hope that helps!
Script_Savvy_95 avatar

Script_Savvy_95

June 5, 2025 at 08:28 PM

Once you make the Gamepass, don’t forget: it won’t do anything in-game unless you script for it. DM me if you need a basic script for it!
PixelRider_122 avatar

PixelRider_122

June 6, 2025 at 12:44 AM

Just in case your account is under 13, that might affect some options showing up. You don’t need to be 18 to make Gamepasses, but I’ve seen underage accounts miss certain UI features depending on parental settings.
GameDevGoose avatar

GameDevGoose

June 6, 2025 at 10:17 AM

Make sure your game is published first! I spent hours trying to add passes once and forgot I never hit "Publish to Roblox." Gamepasses are tied to the actual uploaded game, not just a local file.
GroupGrindr avatar

GroupGrindr

June 6, 2025 at 04:46 PM

Pro tip: if you're planning to make Robux from your passes, it's better to upload the game under a group, not your personal profile. That way, you can split earnings and avoid issues moving stuff later if you ever grow a team.

Join the conversion by creating an account on Gamehag

enEN
EnglishENEspañolESPolskiPLFrançaisFRРусскийRUItalianoITDeutschDEPortuguêsPT

Platform

EarnGamesCashoutGame InformationHelpAbout Us

Rewards

AffiliateLeaderboardRobuxGoogle PlaySteam

Articles

Forums

Stay Connected

XYouTubeFacebookInstagramDiscord

© 2025 Gamehag. All Rights Reserved.

Owned by RCPE Ventures LTD. Operated by Lootably, Inc.

Terms of ServicePrivacy Policy

How to Make Gamepasses in Roblox? on Roblox Forum on Gamehag