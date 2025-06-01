GemEarn

How to Actually Get Unbanned from Roblox?

PoolShark_G8 avatar

PoolShark_G8

June 1, 2025 at 06:33 AM

My Roblox account recently got banned (still unsure if it was a mistake or triggered by something small), and I’m trying to figure out the best way to appeal it. I’ve already submitted a form on the support site, but haven’t heard anything back yet. I’ve seen mixed advice online, some say to send follow-up emails, others say not to bug support at all.
PIxelByte44 avatar

PIxelByte44

June 1, 2025 at 03:53 PM

What worked for me was being super polite and concise. I kept the message under 200 words, clearly explained what happened, and mentioned that I’d be happy to cooperate if more info was needed. Took about 4 days to hear back. Don’t spam them it can make things worse.
RbxVeteran avatar

RbxVeteran

June 1, 2025 at 06:28 PM

Always request a human moderator in your ticket. It might not guarantee anything, but in my case I got a more personalized response. Also, if you've ever spent Robux, mention it. It might help show you’re a paying user, which could make them take your case more seriously.
CrispyFrost_27 avatar

CrispyFrost_27

June 2, 2025 at 04:20 AM

Make sure you double-check why you were banned first. A lot of appeals get ignored because people don’t even know what they’re appealing. If it’s a ToS violation (like UGC abuse or exploits), it’s a long shot, but still worth trying. Just don’t lie because it’ll backfire.
Just4Obbies avatar

Just4Obbies

June 2, 2025 at 07:33 AM

My cousin got falsely banned and emailing once every few days (not spam!) actually helped. They responded after the third email. Keep it short, clear, and respectful. Roblox support is slow but not impossible to deal with.
SmoothBanana88 avatar

SmoothBanana88

June 2, 2025 at 08:51 AM

Honestly, if it’s a 1-day or 3-day ban, I’d just wait it out. But for anything longer, yeah, appealing is your only hope. Some people also reach out via the contact form AND follow up on Twitter @Roblox, though results vary.

