Back to Fortnite forum

Can You Play Fortnite on macOS in 2025?

ToilTool9 avatar

ToilTool9

June 9, 2025 at 10:03 AM

Is it actually possible to play Fortnite on macOS in 2025 without using cloud streaming or a Windows emulator? I recently discovered a method using a tool called FnMacAssistant, which allows you to install a native iOS version of Fortnite directly on your Mac. It’s not the full PC version, but with the tweaked IPA, it seems to support keyboard and mouse. Has anyone here successfully used this setup? What’s the performance like on M-series chips, and is it worth the effort?
JetStreamNova avatar

JetStreamNova

June 9, 2025 at 03:33 PM

I’ve used FnMacAssistant on my M2 MacBook Air and it actually runs surprisingly well. Just make sure to use the tweaked version of the IPA. They've patched in some extra support for keyboard and mouse.
CodedPineapple avatar

CodedPineapple

June 9, 2025 at 08:57 PM

Does the app require any kind of paid certificate for sideloading, or is the free Apple dev account good enough? I’m worried about revokes after 7 days.
SyncronHex avatar

SyncronHex

June 10, 2025 at 04:41 AM

It works, but it’s still technically the mobile version. Don’t expect the full PC experience, UI is a bit clunky with a keyboard and mouse unless you fine-tune the settings.
NarrowRobot445 avatar

NarrowRobot445

June 10, 2025 at 08:37 AM

Thanks for the GitHub link. Just tested it on Ventura 13.6 and it needed full disk access to patch properly. Once I allowed that, everything worked smoothly.
Nomad_Switch avatar

Nomad_Switch

June 10, 2025 at 12:57 PM

I tried this last week and I couldn’t get past the crash after the initial launch. Turns out I skipped the “patch app” step in FnMacAssistant. Rookie mistake lol.
Metalmouse_77 avatar

Metalmouse_77

June 10, 2025 at 09:19 PM

Does anyone know if this works on Intel Macs too? Or is this strictly for Apple Silicon?
DisplayError404 avatar

DisplayError404

June 10, 2025 at 11:59 PM

Tried it on an M1 Pro. Gameplay is okay, about 40–50fps in most areas. It’s not native PC performance, but good enough for casual matches.
Crimson_BusBoy avatar

Crimson_BusBoy

June 11, 2025 at 05:33 AM

I’m kinda shocked this is even possible. I thought Epic completely blocked Mac players after the lawsuit. Props to whoever built this workaround.
LogPixelArt avatar

LogPixelArt

June 11, 2025 at 07:12 AM

Be careful if you plan to use KBM aggressively, it might be flagged by the system since it's a mobile build. Just saying, better safe than banned.
Voxel_Dad avatar

Voxel_Dad

June 11, 2025 at 02:36 PM

Can confirm it works on macOS Sonoma with M3. Did have to manually trust the developer profile and disable Gatekeeper temporarily, though.

