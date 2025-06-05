GemEarn

What was the first game ever created on Roblox?

Spacey_Lu4 avatar

Spacey_Lu4

June 5, 2025 at 01:27 AM

I’ve seen a lot of nostalgic threads about the first Roblox game you played, but now I’m genuinely curious about Roblox history: What was the very first game ever uploaded or created on Roblox?

Was it an official test place by the Roblox devs? A public project by a user? Maybe even something like Chaos Canyon or Crossroads?

I’m talking pre-2006 open beta or whatever came first once the game creation tools were available. If you know the exact game ID, upload date, or have archived screenshots, please share! Would love to know how the platform actually began in terms of gameplay.
BloxHistoriansArchive avatar

BloxHistoriansArchive

June 5, 2025 at 02:12 AM

The first official Roblox game was probably “Rocket Arena,” made by Roblox staff around 2004–2005 during the alpha phase. It’s not public anymore, but you can still find references in old forum threads and early devlogs. Game ID was super low, something like under 20.
OGRobloxian_05 avatar

OGRobloxian_05

June 5, 2025 at 09:06 AM

Chaos Canyon, Crossroads, and Glass Houses were the holy trinity of early Roblox. But I think Crossroads was the first one that actually became widely played and featured on the homepage.
builderman_throwaway avatar

builderman_throwaway

June 5, 2025 at 04:52 PM

If I remember correctly, John Shedletsky confirmed in a Q&A years ago that the first user-created game was something super simple like “Brickbattle Test Place” uploaded around 2005. Can’t find the link now, though.
PixelPioneer1996 avatar

PixelPioneer1996

June 5, 2025 at 08:05 PM

Crossroads was technically uploaded in 2006, but earlier test maps existed before that under internal dev accounts. Some of those games were just called "Test1" or "Baseplate copy".
tix4life avatar

tix4life

June 5, 2025 at 10:16 PM

Oldest game still playable I’ve found is “Base Wars FPS” released in 2006 and still works! Massive nostalgia trip, even if the guns feel janky now lol.
Lego_Script_Kid avatar

Lego_Script_Kid

June 6, 2025 at 03:58 AM

If you're talking actual first, I think it was just called “Admin House” or “Welcome to Roblox.” Roblox uploaded a bunch of templates early on for testing; not all of them are still public.
BetaGuest_2006 avatar

BetaGuest_2006

June 6, 2025 at 04:19 AM

Fun fact: Crossroads used to be pre-installed with Roblox Studio. So even if you never joined the place online, it was probably the first “game” you played locally.
BuilderLegacy avatar

BuilderLegacy

June 6, 2025 at 02:17 PM

Pretty sure Rocket Arena is officially the oldest game ID that still exists, but most of the very early ones were deleted or replaced. There are YouTube videos breaking this down by ID number and creation date if anyone wants to deep dive.

