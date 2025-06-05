What was the first game ever created on Roblox?

Spacey_Lu4 I’ve seen a lot of nostalgic threads about the first Roblox game you played, but now I’m genuinely curious about Roblox history: What was the very first game ever uploaded or created on Roblox?



Was it an official test place by the Roblox devs? A public project by a user? Maybe even something like Chaos Canyon or Crossroads?



I’m talking pre-2006 open beta or whatever came first once the game creation tools were available. If you know the exact game ID, upload date, or have archived screenshots, please share! Would love to know how the platform actually began in terms of gameplay.

BloxHistoriansArchive The first official Roblox game was probably “Rocket Arena,” made by Roblox staff around 2004–2005 during the alpha phase. It’s not public anymore, but you can still find references in old forum threads and early devlogs. Game ID was super low, something like under 20.

OGRobloxian_05 Chaos Canyon, Crossroads, and Glass Houses were the holy trinity of early Roblox. But I think Crossroads was the first one that actually became widely played and featured on the homepage.

builderman_throwaway If I remember correctly, John Shedletsky confirmed in a Q&A years ago that the first user-created game was something super simple like “Brickbattle Test Place” uploaded around 2005. Can’t find the link now, though.

PixelPioneer1996 Crossroads was technically uploaded in 2006, but earlier test maps existed before that under internal dev accounts. Some of those games were just called "Test1" or "Baseplate copy".

tix4life Oldest game still playable I’ve found is “Base Wars FPS” released in 2006 and still works! Massive nostalgia trip, even if the guns feel janky now lol.

Lego_Script_Kid If you're talking actual first, I think it was just called “Admin House” or “Welcome to Roblox.” Roblox uploaded a bunch of templates early on for testing; not all of them are still public.

BetaGuest_2006 Fun fact: Crossroads used to be pre-installed with Roblox Studio. So even if you never joined the place online, it was probably the first “game” you played locally.