Valorant does not support cross‑play between PC and console, it’s strictly PC‑only.
Its close cousin, Valorant Mobile, is separate and has no crossplay with PC.
Riot is focusing on balancing PC shooter mechanics, so crossplay isn’t on the table right now.
That said party sync works across regions so you can squad with friends globally.
Microtransactions are account‑bound but no cross‑buy across platforms.
Everything you grind or buy is stored in Riot’s cloud, so no worries if you switch PCs.
The meta stays uniform since everyone plays on mouse and keyboard only.
They’re going to be launching valorant on current-gen consoles (Xbox Series X/S and PlayStation 5) sometime soon!