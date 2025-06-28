GemEarn

33

Is Valorant cross‑platform between PC and console?

Sn1p3rGod avatar

Sn1p3rGod

June 28, 2025 at 04:56 AM

Valorant does not support cross‑play between PC and console, it’s strictly PC‑only.
DerpMoo84 avatar

DerpMoo84

June 29, 2025 at 02:29 AM

Its close cousin, Valorant Mobile, is separate and has no crossplay with PC.
xX9920 avatar

xX9920

June 29, 2025 at 04:09 PM

Riot is focusing on balancing PC shooter mechanics, so crossplay isn’t on the table right now.
OrcSlayer7 avatar

OrcSlayer7

June 30, 2025 at 07:40 AM

That said party sync works across regions so you can squad with friends globally.
B_o avatar

B_o

June 30, 2025 at 09:34 AM

Microtransactions are account‑bound but no cross‑buy across platforms.
CoolFlash59 avatar

CoolFlash59

July 1, 2025 at 08:32 AM

Everything you grind or buy is stored in Riot’s cloud, so no worries if you switch PCs.
SocksDe_p avatar

SocksDe_p

July 2, 2025 at 07:15 AM

The meta stays uniform since everyone plays on mouse and keyboard only.
Joshverd avatar

Joshverd

July 2, 2025 at 09:15 PM

They’re going to be launching valorant on current-gen consoles (Xbox Series X/S and PlayStation 5) sometime soon!

