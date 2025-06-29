One of the best seeds right now spawns you next to a village and an exposed stronghold:it’s perfect for speedrunning.
If you're into scenic builds, look for seeds with cherry blossom biomes or giant mountain valleys.
Some seeds include shipwrecks, ruined portals, and even exposed ancient cities right at spawn.
Survival islands are also popular because of the challenge and isolation feel.
There are YouTubers and subreddits that post updated seed lists after each patch.
Try mixing structure-rich seeds with rare biomes for more exciting exploration.
If you play Java and Bedrock, be aware that the same seed can look totally different.