Current meta decks include a Royal Giant cycle deck that has become very popular due to its pressure capabilities.
A Miner control deck with Poison offers excellent tower chip and counterplay options.
Siege decks featuring XBow or Mortar are effective at long range and can dominate at ladder.
Golem beatdown decks remain strong in ladder play because of their high hitpoints and push potential.
Ebarbs and Battle Ram decks can surprise opponents in fast paced matches.
Choose a deck that fits your playstyle and upgrade those cards first.