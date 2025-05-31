Can you actually play Roblox on Nintendo Switch?

Troubled_Shroom9

I’ve seen a lot of debate about whether Roblox can or will come to the Nintendo Switch, and honestly, I’m still not sure what to believe. On one hand, Roblox has already made its way to Xbox and PlayStation, and there are rumors about full text chat coming soon. People have even managed to run Roblox on a hacked Switch using Android.



The most common argument I see is that the Switch isn’t powerful enough. But we’ve seen it run games like Sonic Frontiers, Doom Eternal, and even fan-made emulated content, so I’m not sure how valid that still is. Plus, Rec Room, which is pretty similar in concept to Roblox, is already on the Switch.



The other reason people mention is Nintendo being strict about moderation and copyright. I’ve heard Nintendo has clashed with Roblox before over games like Pokémon Brick Bronze, and that might be holding things back more than the hardware itself.



Do you think Roblox will ever come to Switch officially? Or are there just too many technical and licensing hurdles for it to happen? I'm curious to hear if anyone else has tried running it through Android, and how well it worked for you.