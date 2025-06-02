Can someone explain how to redeem a Roblox gift card on mobile?

GemEarn

Zouhir 3sila
Zouhir 3sila
Gem28
Shadow
Shadow
Gem108
Danny22RV
Danny22RV
Gem700
Danny22RV
Danny22RV
Gem7
thiffanyohana2lucena
thiffanyohana2lucena
Gem28
Tariq
Tariq
Gem6,300
Leszek9028
Leszek9028
Gem82
Josh
Josh
Gem16
Chuyo03
Chuyo03
Gem36
Danny22RV
Danny22RV
Gem2,016
wagner_perac
wagner_perac
Gem756
pepchark3
pepchark3
Gem28
Джульетта
Джульетта
Gem140
Jakub Červenka
Jakub Červenka
Gem14
dokip
dokip
Gem7
dokip
dokip
Gem35
sector3
sector3
Gem17
dokip
dokip
Gem7
Atia
Atia
Gem231
Edoardo Ricotti
Edoardo Ricotti
Gem56
Rain

Gem276

novice rank iconwagner_perac: hello
novice rank iconShadow : Hi
novice rank iconErica Pecorari: Hello
novice rank iconErica Pecorari: Hello I am new
novice rank iconErica Pecorari: Popcorn emote (inline chat version)
novice rank iconLeszek9028: monkaSTEER emote (inline chat version)
novice rank iconToper: Meowdy emote (inline chat version)
SystemGamehag: 2 users received Gem86 from the Rain.
novice rank iconwagner_perac: Kekwait emote (inline chat version)
AdminJoshverd: Mhm emote (inline chat version)
novice rank iconsebzanga: Weirdge emote (inline chat version)
novice rank iconJakub Červenka: uu
novice rank iconCristal Doriana: Hello
apprentice rank iconDabeh: Ok, I Pullup emote (inline chat version)
novice rank iconshawns113: How do I get ranks?
novice rank iconfra4: Very Cat emote (inline chat version)
SystemGamehag: 8 users received Gem116 from the Rain.
novice rank iconZandrex: well, I'm going to sleep
novice rank iconZandrex: hello
novice rank iconJustin Böning: Dog Arrive emote (inline chat version)
adept rank iconAtia: blobDance emote (inline chat version)
novice rank iconwagner_perac: hello
novice rank iconSelfishGene: yo
novice rank iconAigleste1: hi
novice rank iconDamian Lasek98: peeposleep emote (inline chat version)
novice rank iconVale Jara: Mind Blown emote (inline chat version)
novice rank iconKzuma840: Meowdy emote (inline chat version)
novice rank iconGold: Astute Gentleman emote (inline chat version)
SystemGamehag: 4 users received Gem30 from the Rain.
novice rank iconmtc: ww
SystemGamehag: Join our Discord for daily Gem giveaways!
novice rank iconPasierbiczy: Vibin emote (inline chat version)
apprentice rank iconVenomgamez: Looking forward to the future updates, this site has potential
novice rank iconBankai: I hope
AdminSwirfty: We do plan on adding rewards in the future though
AdminSwirfty: Not currently. Ranks are just cosmetic
novice rank iconJustin Böning: *Reward
novice rank iconJustin Böning: Are there actually any level up advantages here or eb
novice rank iconNijex: blobDance emote (inline chat version)
novice rank iconigorche185: Clap emote (inline chat version)
novice rank iconakademik: up
adept rank iconAtia: blobDance emote (inline chat version)
novice rank iconDamian Lasek98: Dancin emote (inline chat version)
SystemGamehag: 5 users received Gem65 from the Rain.
novice rank iconKzuma840: Dancin emote (inline chat version)
novice rank iconAndrew Kovach: No
AdminSwirfty: Meowdy emote (inline chat version)
novice rank iconToommy Moreno: Hello
novice rank iconToommy Moreno: How nice😘
adept rank iconLes Briacins: Hello
Sign in to start chatting

49

0/160

Back to Roblox forum

Can someone explain how to redeem a Roblox gift card on mobile?

ROBLOX_DINGO avatar

ROBLOX_DINGO

June 2, 2025 at 07:58 PM

I just got a Roblox gift card and I’m trying to redeem it from my phone. I’m on iOS and usually just use the Roblox app — is there a way to redeem a gift card directly in the app? Or do I need to use a browser? I don’t want to mess anything up and lose the credit.

Anyone done this before?
LavaSquad900 avatar

LavaSquad900

June 3, 2025 at 03:21 AM

Nope, you can’t redeem a Roblox gift card inside the app. You have to go to the browser (Safari or Chrome) and visit roblox.com/redeem.
Just log in, enter your code, and hit Redeem. It works fine on mobile
PixelPenguin23 avatar

PixelPenguin23

June 3, 2025 at 09:20 AM

Yeah I had the same issue once. The app doesn’t support gift card redemption. But your Roblox balance is the same across all platforms, so if you redeem through the browser it will show up in the app too.
Just make sure you’re logged into the same account.
Creeper404 avatar

Creeper404

June 3, 2025 at 04:36 PM

Use Chrome if you’re on Android, and Safari if you’re on iPhone. Go to roblox.com/redeem, scratch the card, enter the PIN, and click the redeem button.
BloxxQueen97 avatar

BloxxQueen97

June 3, 2025 at 05:41 PM

if you got a card that includes Roblox Credit (not Robux directly), you’ll need to redeem it first, then use the credit to buy Robux or Premium. That part you’ll also need to do through the browser. Kind of lame but the app doesn't let you use credit
NoobMaster_12 avatar

NoobMaster_12

June 4, 2025 at 03:22 AM

Make sure you don’t accidentally redeem it while logged into the wrong account. That happened to my little brother once
BrickBat avatar

BrickBat

June 4, 2025 at 09:30 AM

redeeming works fine on mobile if you use the browser. I just did mine yesterday, and the Robux showed up instantly in the app once I refreshed.

Join the conversion by creating an account on Gamehag

enEN
EnglishENEspañolESPolskiPLFrançaisFRРусскийRUItalianoITDeutschDEPortuguêsPT

Platform

EarnGamesCashoutGame InformationHelpAbout Us

Rewards

AffiliateLeaderboardRobuxGoogle PlaySteam

Articles

Forums

Stay Connected

XYouTubeFacebookInstagramDiscord

© 2025 Gamehag. All Rights Reserved.

Owned by RCPE Ventures LTD. Operated by Lootably, Inc.

Terms of ServicePrivacy Policy

Can someone explain how to redeem a Roblox gift card on mobile? on Roblox Forum on Gamehag