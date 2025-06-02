Can someone explain how to redeem a Roblox gift card on mobile?

ROBLOX_DINGO I just got a Roblox gift card and I’m trying to redeem it from my phone. I’m on iOS and usually just use the Roblox app — is there a way to redeem a gift card directly in the app? Or do I need to use a browser? I don’t want to mess anything up and lose the credit.



Anyone done this before?

LavaSquad900 Nope, you can’t redeem a Roblox gift card inside the app. You have to go to the browser (Safari or Chrome) and visit roblox.com/redeem.

Just log in, enter your code, and hit Redeem. It works fine on mobile

PixelPenguin23 Yeah I had the same issue once. The app doesn’t support gift card redemption. But your Roblox balance is the same across all platforms, so if you redeem through the browser it will show up in the app too.

Just make sure you’re logged into the same account.

Creeper404 Use Chrome if you’re on Android, and Safari if you’re on iPhone. Go to roblox.com/redeem, scratch the card, enter the PIN, and click the redeem button.

BloxxQueen97 if you got a card that includes Roblox Credit (not Robux directly), you’ll need to redeem it first, then use the credit to buy Robux or Premium. That part you’ll also need to do through the browser. Kind of lame but the app doesn't let you use credit

NoobMaster_12 Make sure you don’t accidentally redeem it while logged into the wrong account. That happened to my little brother once