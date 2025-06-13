What’s the actual best way to play Fortnite on iPhone in 2025?

Sophisticated_Starr I’ve seen so many mixed answers across Reddit and TikTok but no clear consensus, so I’m asking here: what’s the actual best way to play Fortnite on iPhone right now (in the U.S.)? Is Xbox Cloud Gaming still the go-to, or is sideloading through something like Signulous worth the money? Has anyone here tried both? I’ve got an iPhone 13 Pro and a Backbone just collecting dust, and I miss playing. Also, is crossplay with console friends even stable on these methods? Would love real feedback from people who are actually playing, not just reposting rumors.

HDRmobile360 I’ve been using Signulous on my iPhone 15 and it actually runs really well. You do have to pay ~$20/year but it’s a native app, not cloud streaming, so the input lag is way lower. You just have to re-sign the app every 7 days unless you pay extra.

JoystikJake Cloud gaming is still too laggy for me on Wi-Fi, even with fiber. I tried Xbox Cloud Gaming and GeForce Now. Both work in a pinch, but building and shooting are really rough. Backbone helps a little but doesn’t fix the delay.

CircuitShark I’ve been on iPhone 12 using the Signulous install + Backbone combo and honestly? It’s pretty smooth. Only downside is the occasional crash when Epic updates something and the store lags behind.

LonelyGamer5 Anyone else get kicked from console squads when playing via sideloaded Fortnite? I swear it only happens when my friends are on PS5. Works fine when we’re all on Xbox.

ControlAltElite Crossplay does work, but it’s iffy depending on the method. Xbox Cloud Gaming lets you squad with anyone, but Signulous depends on the Fortnite build you’re using. Some versions are behind a patch or two.

Pink_Pinecone_98 Why are we still doing all this workaround stuff in 2025? Epic and Apple need to get it together already