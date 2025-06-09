Why am I getting an error when I join roblox groups on PC?

I’ve been trying to join a few groups on Roblox but the Join button either doesn’t show up or nothing happens when I click it. Thought it was just one group but it’s happening across the board.
I’m on PC, tried different browsers already. Do I need to change a setting or something? Anyone else run into this?
Yeah that happened to me too. Turns out I was already in 100 groups 😅 Roblox has a cap, you gotta leave a few first before joining new ones.
Check if the group you’re trying to join needs manual approval. Some groups hide the Join button unless the owner approves it or there’s a rank requirement.
Also try logging out and back in. Sometimes the Join button just bugs out if the site’s lagging or you’ve been idling too long.
I couldn’t join one group on Firefox but it worked instantly on the app.