How do I start trading on Roblox?

I’ve been playing Roblox for a while now but I’ve never touched the trading side of things. Recently I’ve gotten curious about it and started looking into limiteds and the whole item trading scene. But honestly, I’m kinda overwhelmed.
How exactly do I get started? Like, do I need to have a bunch of Robux saved up first or can I just grab a cheap limited and work my way up?
I’ve seen some people say it’s not even worth trying unless you already have expensive items, and others warn about scams and stolen items going around. Is that actually something to worry about? I’m not trying to lose my account or anything sketchy like that.
Any tips, resources, or starter advice would be super appreciated. If there are certain limiteds that are good for beginners to trade with, or sites that track item value safely, please drop them below. I'm mostly just trying to figure out if this is something I want to commit time to.
Start with a cheaper limited item like “Neon Green Beautiful Hair” or “Adurite Antlers.” They’re lower demand but good for learning. Use sites to check value and trends. Don’t just go by RAP it’s not always accurate. Trade based on item demand, projected growth, and overall value.
Biggest tip: enable 2-step verification now and never accept trades that look too good to be true. If someone rushes you or asks to “test” trade - run. Also, avoid off-site trading like the plague, that’s where most scams happen.
I started with 2k Robux, bought a low-mid limited, and just sent out trades consistently. It takes patience, but if you check the item values daily and understand demand, you’ll start building a good inventory. Just don't expect huge profits overnight.
Watch a few YouTube channels like Lonnie or SharkBlox. They break down trading strategies and show their trade histories which is super useful. I learned more from those than anywhere else.
Don’t worry too much about needing to be “rich” to start. One good flip leads to another. Also, check for items with hype around events, they tend to rise in value and are easier to trade.