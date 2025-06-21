Why is Fortnite not working right now? Is anyone else stuck at login?

LootDropLost I’ve been trying to get into Fortnite for the past hour and it’s just stuck on “Checking for updates” or “Logging in.” Then I keep getting the message: “Unable to login to Fortnite servers. Please try again later.” I’m on PC, but two of my friends are on console and having the same issue. Is this a server-wide thing or something on our end? Anyone else seeing this tonight?

Grim_Destroyer12344 Same here on Switch. Got a random update, now I’m frozen at the login screen or getting server errors. Thought it was just me until I saw this.

Busy-Boat-1295 PS5 user here. Deleted and reinstalled the whole game and still no luck. At this point I think it's on Epic's side.

Zero-B_Gaming Yeah I almost called my internet provider until I checked Twitter. Seems like Epic servers or something cloud-based is glitching globally.

Rubble-OCE Confirmed, same problem on both my Switch and PS5. Just says “Logging in…” and never moves.

Altruistic_Farm1187 Been happening since the update on Sunday. Tried everything: reinstall, DNS change, drivers, network switch, Windows update… still hit with “login timed out.” If anyone actually finds a real fix, I’m begging pls drop it here.

Agressive_Tap2370 Same issue, and Rocket League won’t log in either. That makes me think it's Epic Games backend in general, not just Fortnite.

AccioAlyssa Xbox Series X here, same login error. Nothing helps, and it’s super random when I can get in. I’ve only made it past the title screen once today.

Fabulous_Ask8832 I heard there was a Google cloud outage that might’ve affected Epic’s login servers? Not confirmed, but it would explain the randomness across platforms.

gav1nVAL Anyone using Windows? What version are y’all on? Wondering if that might play a role too. Mine’s still stuck today.