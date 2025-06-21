GemEarn

Why is Fortnite not working right now? Is anyone else stuck at login?

LootDropLost avatar

LootDropLost

June 21, 2025 at 09:50 AM

I’ve been trying to get into Fortnite for the past hour and it’s just stuck on “Checking for updates” or “Logging in.” Then I keep getting the message: “Unable to login to Fortnite servers. Please try again later.” I’m on PC, but two of my friends are on console and having the same issue. Is this a server-wide thing or something on our end? Anyone else seeing this tonight?
Grim_Destroyer12344 avatar

Grim_Destroyer12344

June 21, 2025 at 11:28 AM

Same here on Switch. Got a random update, now I’m frozen at the login screen or getting server errors. Thought it was just me until I saw this.
Busy-Boat-1295 avatar

Busy-Boat-1295

June 21, 2025 at 08:54 PM

PS5 user here. Deleted and reinstalled the whole game and still no luck. At this point I think it's on Epic's side.
Zero-B_Gaming avatar

Zero-B_Gaming

June 22, 2025 at 04:03 AM

Yeah I almost called my internet provider until I checked Twitter. Seems like Epic servers or something cloud-based is glitching globally.
Rubble-OCE avatar

Rubble-OCE

June 22, 2025 at 12:34 PM

Confirmed, same problem on both my Switch and PS5. Just says “Logging in…” and never moves.
Altruistic_Farm1187 avatar

Altruistic_Farm1187

June 22, 2025 at 02:41 PM

Been happening since the update on Sunday. Tried everything: reinstall, DNS change, drivers, network switch, Windows update… still hit with “login timed out.” If anyone actually finds a real fix, I’m begging pls drop it here.
Agressive_Tap2370 avatar

Agressive_Tap2370

June 22, 2025 at 08:52 PM

Same issue, and Rocket League won’t log in either. That makes me think it's Epic Games backend in general, not just Fortnite.
AccioAlyssa avatar

AccioAlyssa

June 23, 2025 at 02:37 AM

Xbox Series X here, same login error. Nothing helps, and it’s super random when I can get in. I’ve only made it past the title screen once today.
Fabulous_Ask8832 avatar

Fabulous_Ask8832

June 23, 2025 at 05:55 AM

I heard there was a Google cloud outage that might’ve affected Epic’s login servers? Not confirmed, but it would explain the randomness across platforms.
gav1nVAL avatar

gav1nVAL

June 23, 2025 at 10:15 AM

Anyone using Windows? What version are y’all on? Wondering if that might play a role too. Mine’s still stuck today.
Comfortable_Scar_856 avatar

Comfortable_Scar_856

June 23, 2025 at 04:46 PM

I’m not even getting to the home screen anymore. Just loads and kicks me out. Is anyone able to play at all?

