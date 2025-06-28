Aternos is great if you want a free server with decent performance for casual play.
It’s not the fastest but easy to set up with plugins and no cost.
If you want low lag and more control, paid hosts like Apex or Shockbyte are much more reliable.
These let you choose RAM, modpacks, and server locations which really helps reduce lag.
Hosting from your own PC is possible too but comes with firewall and IP risks.
You’ll also need a solid internet connection and keep your machine running 24/7.
Realms is simple for friends-only gameplay but it lacks plugin support and customization.
PebbleHost is good if you are trying to host with a few friends. Be sure to buy a Premium server if you're using mods or doing anything that stresses the server's CPU.
id say aternos bc its FREE
Aternos is fine for quick games, but PebbleHost runs smoother if you use mods.
idk if ggservers is still around or not, but I used them back in the day lol