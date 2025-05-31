How Young Is Too Young for Roblox?

Sillygoose457 My 8-year-old son has been asking to play Roblox because “everyone at school has it.” I’m trying to figure out if it’s actually safe for a kid his age. I’ve heard there’s some sketchy stuff on there, but also that it can be fun and creative with the right settings. For those of you who have kids (or are more familiar with the platform), what do you recommend? Any tips on parental controls or games to avoid? Appreciate the help!

RerasonableGamer88 My cousin is 9 and plays Roblox. I disabled her chat, set a parental PIN, and monitor every game she accesses. She has no online contact.

Steel_YT I'd say kids age 7 and up can play safely if there’s supervision. Parents need to be involved, monitor gameplay, and use the built-in parental controls.

ElectricalLead6737 Honestly, props to those using parental tools. Roblox markets itself as child-safe, but without oversight, it can become risky very quickly.

TifikoGaming The biggest issue isn’t just the weird content, it's also Roblox’s moderation team. If they enforced rules more strictly, the platform would be much safer.

DiscountImportant301 I started Roblox at 9. There are age settings, but kids under 7 probably shouldn't be on the platform. Too many questionable games still slip through filters.

No_Negotiation_307 Roblox lets underage users access 13+ games if settings aren’t locked. Some of those games reference serious topics like suicide or drug use, so parental controls are essential.

AndrewS712 You can set up a parental PIN in the settings to stop kids from changing their age or accessing inappropriate content. It's an important step many parents overlook.

The_Darkest_Knight69 I started at age 6 or 7 back in 2009. It's surprising how young some players are now compared to when I first joined.