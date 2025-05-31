GemEarn

How Young Is Too Young for Roblox?

Sillygoose457 avatar

Sillygoose457

May 31, 2025 at 01:49 AM

My 8-year-old son has been asking to play Roblox because “everyone at school has it.” I’m trying to figure out if it’s actually safe for a kid his age. I’ve heard there’s some sketchy stuff on there, but also that it can be fun and creative with the right settings. For those of you who have kids (or are more familiar with the platform), what do you recommend? Any tips on parental controls or games to avoid? Appreciate the help!
RerasonableGamer88 avatar

RerasonableGamer88

May 31, 2025 at 11:22 AM

My cousin is 9 and plays Roblox. I disabled her chat, set a parental PIN, and monitor every game she accesses. She has no online contact.
Steel_YT avatar

Steel_YT

May 31, 2025 at 05:36 PM

I'd say kids age 7 and up can play safely if there’s supervision. Parents need to be involved, monitor gameplay, and use the built-in parental controls.
ElectricalLead6737 avatar

ElectricalLead6737

June 1, 2025 at 02:32 AM

Honestly, props to those using parental tools. Roblox markets itself as child-safe, but without oversight, it can become risky very quickly.
TifikoGaming avatar

TifikoGaming

June 1, 2025 at 03:30 AM

The biggest issue isn’t just the weird content, it's also Roblox’s moderation team. If they enforced rules more strictly, the platform would be much safer.
DiscountImportant301 avatar

DiscountImportant301

June 1, 2025 at 08:50 AM

I started Roblox at 9. There are age settings, but kids under 7 probably shouldn't be on the platform. Too many questionable games still slip through filters.
No_Negotiation_307 avatar

No_Negotiation_307

June 1, 2025 at 03:52 PM

Roblox lets underage users access 13+ games if settings aren’t locked. Some of those games reference serious topics like suicide or drug use, so parental controls are essential.
AndrewS712 avatar

AndrewS712

June 2, 2025 at 12:27 AM

You can set up a parental PIN in the settings to stop kids from changing their age or accessing inappropriate content. It's an important step many parents overlook.
The_Darkest_Knight69 avatar

The_Darkest_Knight69

June 2, 2025 at 06:23 AM

I started at age 6 or 7 back in 2009. It's surprising how young some players are now compared to when I first joined.
Santiago_Ched43 avatar

Santiago_Ched43

June 2, 2025 at 08:07 AM

I've been playing since 2011. Roblox used to feel simpler and safer, but now there's a lot more that parents need to monitor.

