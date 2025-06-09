Let’s settle a question that always sparks debate: what is the best Roblox game of all time? Not just what’s popular right now, but the one game you think truly stands above the rest in terms of quality, impact, and longevity. Whether it’s because of its gameplay, the memories it created, how it influenced other games, or just how fun it was to play, I want to hear your pick. Personally, I’d say Pokémon Brick Bronze. Even though it’s been gone for years, no other game on the platform has matched the depth, polish, and originality it had. It felt like a complete Pokémon experience inside Roblox, with its own story, map, and community. If it were still around, I genuinely think it would still be one of the top games today.
Hard to choose one, but Work at a Pizza Place is up there. It’s a timeless classic that’s easy to pick up but still fun after all these years. Total nostalgia every time I hop in.
Natural Disaster Survival for sure. Simple, replayable, and somehow still active after all these years. It was one of the first games I played as a guest way back in the early 2010s.
I’d throw Flee the Facility into the mix. It never really exploded, but it’s had steady popularity and some seriously fun game design. Definitely underappreciated.
Egg Hunt 2017: The Great Yolktales. No contest. That game had insane world-building, an awesome soundtrack, and made Roblox feel like a proper adventure platform.
Doomspire Brickbattle. Back when Roblox was raw, this game was peak fun. The chaos, the building destruction, the rivalry between towers. Just iconic
Theme Park Tycoon 2 is still one of my top picks. The creativity it allows is unmatched, and building coasters with friends was half my childhood.
I used to love Murder Mystery 2 back in the day. Sadly, it’s gone downhill in recent years, especially on Xbox, but it was once the game to play.