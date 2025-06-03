How do I get my mic to work in Roblox?

memario I used to have voice chat in Roblox, but now the mic option is just… gone. I checked my settings and there’s no way to turn it on anymore. Has something changed? I’m on PC and verified my age a while ago. Anyone know how to fix this or if voice chat got removed?

daddy_dingo Same thing happened to me last month. I had to re-verify my age in settings — even though I already did it once. After I reuploaded my ID, the mic option showed back up under Privacy > Beta Features.

Luxxie Worked easy for me



Verified your age with a government-issued ID



Linked a valid phone number



Enabled voice chat in Settings > Privacy



And yeah, you can only enable voice chat on the website or PC — not in the mobile app.

BannedAndBackAgain Probably a soft VC suspension. Sometimes Roblox disables it without any obvious warning. Check your email and also look for a red dot next to the VC toggle in privacy settings.

CameraNotMic Roblox replaced the old mic toggle spot with a camera setting for animated avatars. If you only see camera input and no mic option, double check you’re not in a region where VC was removed. Some countries lost access. VPN sometimes works, but it’s hit or miss.

saber_guild I had to unlink my phone number from an alt account before voice chat showed up again. If your number is tied to more than one account, Roblox might block VC from all of them until it's resolved.