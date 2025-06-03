GemEarn

Back to Roblox forum

How do I get my mic to work in Roblox?

memario avatar

memario

June 3, 2025 at 07:35 AM

I used to have voice chat in Roblox, but now the mic option is just… gone. I checked my settings and there’s no way to turn it on anymore. Has something changed? I’m on PC and verified my age a while ago. Anyone know how to fix this or if voice chat got removed?
daddy_dingo avatar

daddy_dingo

June 3, 2025 at 02:47 PM

Same thing happened to me last month. I had to re-verify my age in settings — even though I already did it once. After I reuploaded my ID, the mic option showed back up under Privacy > Beta Features.
Luxxie avatar

Luxxie

June 3, 2025 at 07:09 PM

Worked easy for me

Verified your age with a government-issued ID

Linked a valid phone number

Enabled voice chat in Settings > Privacy

And yeah, you can only enable voice chat on the website or PC — not in the mobile app.
BannedAndBackAgain avatar

BannedAndBackAgain

June 3, 2025 at 11:35 PM

Probably a soft VC suspension. Sometimes Roblox disables it without any obvious warning. Check your email and also look for a red dot next to the VC toggle in privacy settings.
CameraNotMic avatar

CameraNotMic

June 4, 2025 at 04:04 AM

Roblox replaced the old mic toggle spot with a camera setting for animated avatars. If you only see camera input and no mic option, double check you’re not in a region where VC was removed. Some countries lost access. VPN sometimes works, but it’s hit or miss.
saber_guild avatar

saber_guild

June 4, 2025 at 11:32 AM

I had to unlink my phone number from an alt account before voice chat showed up again. If your number is tied to more than one account, Roblox might block VC from all of them until it's resolved.
delta_flyer avatar

delta_flyer

June 4, 2025 at 01:09 PM

If you're on windows , make sure Roblox is allowed to access your microphone via Settings > Privacy > Microphone. You might have disabled it accidentally

How do I get my mic to work in Roblox?