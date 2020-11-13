TITANIC FULL STORY 3

wan_muhd_iman_shukri

Home PageResearchTitanic : The Titanic Of Titanic Titanic : The Titanic Of Titanic 1650 Words7 Pages The Titanic: Dreams That Led to Disaster “The Titanic was the dream ship that no one ever thought could be destroyed.” The sinking of it was a horrible tragedy. The loss of lives was due to the design, the materials, and that the crew didn’t have updated technology. Maybe if they had more tools or less people, the Titanic wouldn’t have sunk (“Titanic: Flaws”). Is it true that the Titanic sunk because of an iceberg? History of the Titanic The Titanic was inspired by White Star’s competitor Cunard. They both are British shipping companies that competed for more customers. In 1907, Cunard completed two ships, the Lusitania and the Mauretania. They are both luxurious ships that could cross the ocean in a record of five days carrying people and mail. White Star wanted to top that so they decided to build three ships, one would be the largest that the world has ever seen. One of those ships would be the Titanic (Brewster and Coulter 6-7). It became a part of history by being the biggest ship to be built in the 1900’s and also the most luxurious. It was said to be “unsinkable” (Kent 19). The Building of the Titanic Later, William Pirrie and Viscount Ismay finalized the idea of the Titanic with J. Bruce Ismay, the head of White Star Lines. He thought that it would be a great idea to make the Titanic a lot bigger, faster, and luxurious. Then the Lusitania and her sister ship the Mauretania, made by their rival Cunard (Titanic: The Birth of a Legend). On “March 31, 1909”, at an Show More Related The Titanic : A Titanic 1384 Words | 6 Pages R.M.S Titanic “Not even God himself could sink this ship,” an employee of the White Star Line carelessly stated at the launch of the Titanic on May 31, 1911. (Exhibit: Titanic) In April of 1912, the Titanic set sail from Southampton, England, to New York City in what is one of history’s deadliest disasters at sea. Unfortunately, the Titanic, on its maiden and final voyage, never reached its destination. Built by Harland and Wolf to be “unsinkable”, the Titanic was 883 feet long, 92 feet wide, Read More The Titanic Of A Titanic 1219 Words | 5 Pages The Titanic crashed at 2:20 a.m. on April 15, 1912, the British ocean liner sinks into the North Atlantic Ocean. The massive ship, which carried 2,200 passengers and crew, had struck an iceberg two and half hours before sinking. The beginning which is the construction of the Titanic took 3 years with the help anywhere from three thousand to fifteen thousand men. The RMS Titanic took sail April 11, 1912 from Southampton, England in the hopes of New York City. The Titanic 's passengers were divided Read More Titanic : The Titanic 1089 Words | 5 Pages “Mother is this ship really safe and unsinkable?” said Mary Anne Louise to her mom while she started to walk towards the RMS Titanic “I have the same question as the girl… Is this ship really unsinkable?” said a lady known as Mrs.Sylvia Caldwell. “Of course it is unsinkable God himself could not sink this ship!” exclaimed the crew member as he helped her up the steps.After they entered the ship, she stood in amazement see how this ship was designed.She suddenly saw a girl dressed in a simple, pretty Read More The Titanic And The Titanic 1690 Words | 7 Pages The Titanic was one of a trio. “Her” sisters were the Olympic and the Gigantic. These ships were made by the White Star Lines, all of their names ending with “ic”. The White Star Lines were known for making the top of the line, most luxurious ship liners of their time. The point in making luxurious and fast ship liners were to compete and beat the German ship liners. This ship race between Germany and Britain went clear back to the 1860’s. As Britain kept getting out bested by Germany an American Read More The Titanic And The Titanic 1369 Words | 6 Pages Royal Mail Steamer Titanic, departed from Southampton, England and set sail about the Atlantic Ocean, holding approximately 2,435 passengers and 900 crew workers aboard, making its capacity over 3,300. On the night of April 14, 1912, just 4 days after its departure, the Titanic collided with an iceberg, sinking the ship, and killing over 2,340 of its people, including both passengers and crew. It also influenced many books and films to be produced. Most people know of the RMS Titanic through the tragic Read More The Titanic : The Disaster Of The Titanic 861 Words | 4 Pages The Titanic was a tragedy that shocked the world as the Titanic was thought to be unsinkable. The Titanic was British luxury ocean liner, thought to be unsinkable, which nevertheless sank on its first voyage in 1912 after running into an iceberg in the north Atlantic Ocean. The “Icebergs loomed up and fell astern and we never slackened. It was an anxious time with the Titanic's fateful experience very close in our minds” The Titanic could have been constructed with a double hull. The technology Read More The Titanic : The Design Of The Titanic 1367 Words | 6 Pages James Andrews was the designer of the Titanic, James laid the first keel plate to start the construction on the Titanic. The Titanic was constructed at the Harland and Wolff Shipyards in Belfast Ireland. The gantry built over the Titanic was over 220 feet in the air. The main Anchor on the TItanic was transported to the ship by twenty horses, the ship had a total of three anchors which weighed an estimated thirty one tons. Sixteen watertight compartments were constructed into the lower level of the Read More The Titanic And The Sinking Of The Titanic 1226 Words | 5 Pages The Titanic If you are from the U.S then you have probably ran across the movie “The Titanic”. One of the most dynamic and thrilling movies that involves a romantic disaster of two passengers, featuring leonardo dicaprio and kate winslet as Jack Dawson and Rose Dewitt Bukater. The main plot of the story portrays jack and rose meeting each other in the Titanic aka “the ship of dreams” and falling madly in love with each other. Unfortunately the ship hits a iceberg and sinks to sea leaving many passengers Read More The Flaws Of The Titanic And The Titanic 801 Words | 4 Pages Despite how entertaining the film Titanic actually is, it has many flaws that can be pointed out. Titanic is a love story between a woman of the upper-class and a man of the lower-class. Throughout the movie they face the difficulties of Jack (Lower-class man) not being high enough stature to please the family of Rose (upper-class woman) while they sail through the ocean on a luxurious cruise ship. As the Titanic sinks the film shows the two being together and going through the catastrophe that is Read More The Titanic : The Conspiracy Of The Titanic 906 Words | 4 Pages The Titanic conspiracy On April 10th, 1912 the RMS Titanic set out on it’s maiden voyage across the Atlantic ocean. But tragedy fell upon the glorious ship when the titanic struck an iceberg and sank, or so people think it was the actual Titanic. Today conspiracies have arisen as to whether the Titanic was the actual Titanic or it was the Titanic’s sister ship the RMS Olympic. Today so many pieces of evidence prove that it was in fact the Olympic. I feel that the Titanic that sailed on April 10th Read More Popular Essays Steroids Should Not Be Banned The Problem Of Youth Homelessness Tupac Shakur : A Influential Writer Happiness, Unhappiness, And Forms Of Government The First Documented Contact Between Europe And Hawaii A Speech On Got A Light Open Document Bartleby.com Great Books Online ©2020 Bartleby.com About Us Terms Privacy Copyright Contact Accessibility Topics Poetry Harvard Classics Saints Resources Student Resources Bartleby bookstore Quotations Bible Top 150 Essay Help Subjects Anatomy Lit History Shakespeare THANKS