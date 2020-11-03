Do you think articles would benefit from editors?

ghostish

I only joined a few days ago but while I was rating articles I noticed that some were interesting or had otherwise good content but were not good to read because of grammar and formatting issues. I think it would be nice if we could have article editors or allow people to iterate on articles not considered good enough to publish. I think this could improve the quality of the articles considerably. I think there should be an incentive for both the original writer and anyone who edits or otherwise contributes, but I'm curious to know what others think.