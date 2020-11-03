Esteban
Do you think articles would benefit from editors?

ghostish avatar

ghostish

November 3, 2020 at 10:05 AM

I only joined a few days ago but while I was rating articles I noticed that some were interesting or had otherwise good content but were not good to read because of grammar and formatting issues. I think it would be nice if we could have article editors or allow people to iterate on articles not considered good enough to publish. I think this could improve the quality of the articles considerably. I think there should be an incentive for both the original writer and anyone who edits or otherwise contributes, but I'm curious to know what others think.
owouser avatar

owouser

November 3, 2020 at 11:11 AM

well, that is a decent idea but most the "good" articles ive seen (I'd say 9/10) are just stolen from other places online; I always google a section of the article when its not just spam and I tend to find it nearly word for word elsewhere. Which, in that case editors aren't really needed and/or already used on those articles.
Do you think articles would benefit from editors? - General Discussions Forum on Gamehag