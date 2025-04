flowerisa

I want moreeeeee but I have some: 1. always aim for the head 2. dodge, if you are flying then zigzag, when you are walking jump 3. find you're way, for example, I'm good with flying but not with walking, find the way you play 4. save you'r team. even if you think you can do it yourself, if you die and you're teammates are dead, then... you lose