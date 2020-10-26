But most of the tasks on this website requires you to have a gajin login to play the games, but apparently you can't use the same gajin account if you've already done a different task with it. This is so extremely stupid please fix this because it just doens't make any sense at all.
Yes this is game perfect.
This game is really good im hoping to level up soon
No Fallout is a perfect game this game is not good, but the game graphics the same but this game mechanics bad.
Fallout or Crossout are the same names I dont know which one to play but I like to play the game's best mechanic in games