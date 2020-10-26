葉航
Back to War Thunder

Task 3 not getting accepted?

koriksflamekell avatar

koriksflamekell

October 26, 2020 at 07:39 PM

Hello, I am on Task 3 which says that you must get 150 Golden Eagles and win 20 battles. I have gotten the Eagles and won the battles. However when I upload the screenshot I get rejected with "You must get the reward and use it in game." Do I have to spend the golden eagles, or if you get rejected once, can you not complete the task?
whitedogcraft avatar

whitedogcraft

October 26, 2020 at 08:59 PM

I don t know , but what is in task 2?
koriksflamekell avatar

koriksflamekell

October 26, 2020 at 09:01 PM

Win 10 battles.
whitedogcraft avatar

whitedogcraft

October 27, 2020 at 10:23 PM

Have you fixed it? I have the same problem.
koriksflamekell avatar

koriksflamekell

October 27, 2020 at 10:24 PM

No... I have not.
hatine avatar

hatine

October 28, 2020 at 01:53 AM

Mayby you just have to spend your soul gems on that 150 golden eagle pack and withdraw it ingame

cami666 avatar

cami666

October 28, 2020 at 03:11 AM

hi i have the same problem as koriksflamekell i first uploaded a screenshot but was 10 eagles short and exactly 20 wins so that was my fault but later i collected 100 eagles and then had 240 and still have 240 and in the mean time 23 wins so more then needed for the task but it got rejected again
CoolNikiphoros avatar

CoolNikiphoros

October 28, 2020 at 03:27 PM

hm i have no idea but i have complited the 1st task and i have sent them the picture but it gets rejected
