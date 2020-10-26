Task 3 not getting accepted?

Hello, I am on Task 3 which says that you must get 150 Golden Eagles and win 20 battles. I have gotten the Eagles and won the battles. However when I upload the screenshot I get rejected with "You must get the reward and use it in game." Do I have to spend the golden eagles, or if you get rejected once, can you not complete the task?
I don t know , but what is in task 2?
Have you fixed it? I have the same problem.
Mayby you just have to spend your soul gems on that 150 golden eagle pack and withdraw it ingame
hi i have the same problem as koriksflamekell i first uploaded a screenshot but was 10 eagles short and exactly 20 wins so that was my fault but later i collected 100 eagles and then had 240 and still have 240 and in the mean time 23 wins so more then needed for the task but it got rejected again
hm i have no idea but i have complited the 1st task and i have sent them the picture but it gets rejected