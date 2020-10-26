Task 3 not getting accepted?

koriksflamekell Hello, I am on Task 3 which says that you must get 150 Golden Eagles and win 20 battles. I have gotten the Eagles and won the battles. However when I upload the screenshot I get rejected with "You must get the reward and use it in game." Do I have to spend the golden eagles, or if you get rejected once, can you not complete the task?

whitedogcraft I don t know , but what is in task 2?

koriksflamekell Win 10 battles.

whitedogcraft Have you fixed it? I have the same problem.

koriksflamekell No... I have not.

hatine Mayby you just have to spend your soul gems on that 150 golden eagle pack and withdraw it ingame





cami666 hi i have the same problem as koriksflamekell i first uploaded a screenshot but was 10 eagles short and exactly 20 wins so that was my fault but later i collected 100 eagles and then had 240 and still have 240 and in the mean time 23 wins so more then needed for the task but it got rejected again