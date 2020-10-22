XD i not speak English pro :D
Yeah five night at freedy's is a cool game i play 2-3 years ago. Play with friends it's funny game, but i suggest for 13+ people because teens see them in their dreams and jumpscares are epic in five night at freedy's.
beautiful game I want to playing this game
Not me it so lame only the chicken scary
I´m only 10 and i play fnaf 24-7 lol
The game is actually kinda scary, I've known Fnaf for 6 years now and I'd say it is kinda scary depends on the environment and the game. With some of the games like Fnaf 3, Fnaf Help wanted and Fnaf Ar, it's not really that scary solely because either the jumpscares are not that scary or mostly expected, however with some of the other games like Fnaf 1, Fnaf Sister Location and especially Fnaf 4 which I think to this day i the scariest game alive, these 3 games put you in such dark and very unsettling environment, and you're always in fear of getting jumpscared, let alone how terrifying these jumpscares are. Overall Fnaf could be a really scary game if played on a dark environment and alone.