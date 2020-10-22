Rain

unranked rank iconJoni 777: HHH
AdminJoshverd: Ok, I Pullup emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconCharlie López Rodolfo: pressF emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconCharlie López Rodolfo: Coffin emote (inline chat version) Coffin emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconCharlie López Rodolfo: Very Cat emote (inline chat version) Very Cat emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconCharlie López Rodolfo: Kekwait emote (inline chat version) Astute Gentleman emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconCharlie López Rodolfo: Ya quiero tener robux para ya gastar en cualquier cosa
unranked rank iconCharlie López Rodolfo: Para gastar
unranked rank iconCharlie López Rodolfo: Quiero tener ya robux
SystemGamehag: One user received Gem36 from the Rain.
unranked rank iconDkgmsfk: Hola, ¿alguno activo por aquí?
unranked rank iconMilo: hey
SystemGamehag: 2 users received Gem204 from the Rain.
unranked rank iconMilo: hey
novice rank iconKilboBaginz420: Capybara stare emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconIvanna Palomo: ..
unranked rank iconIvanna Palomo: Como le ago para conseguir robux?
unranked rank iconRyan Deals: Lol
unranked rank iconSamuel Mejia: aa
AdminJoshverd: Petcapy emote (inline chat version)
SystemGamehag: One user received Gem249 from the Rain.
unranked rank iconAtia: blobDance emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconRyan Deals: How long does it take to show up
unranked rank iconRyan Deals: Anyone done the cazino casino offer
SystemGamehag: 3 users received Gem76 from the Rain.
unranked rank iconPoolBoy187: blobDance emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconGabriel Arrighi: Popcorn emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconGabriel Arrighi: ..
unranked rank iconmara: Kekwait emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconmara: meow
Who Say the fnaf is screai?

Atusbatus7

October 22, 2020 at 01:51 PM

XD i not speak English pro :D
zack285100

October 22, 2020 at 02:04 PM

yea we can judge that
Tartansnow899

October 22, 2020 at 02:06 PM

what’s screai
Neilsen

October 22, 2020 at 03:38 PM

Neilsen

October 22, 2020 at 03:41 PM

BlacqWolf

October 22, 2020 at 04:22 PM

Yeah five night at freedy's is a cool game i play 2-3 years ago. Play with friends it's funny game, but i suggest for 13+ people because teens see them in their dreams and jumpscares are epic in five night at freedy's.
Saifullah_sadiq

October 22, 2020 at 05:15 PM

beautiful game I want to playing this game
lukasogelias

October 22, 2020 at 11:00 PM

Not me it so lame only the chicken scary
fnafandflamingofan

November 3, 2020 at 04:53 AM

you mean chica

fnafandflamingofan

November 3, 2020 at 04:54 AM

I´m only 10 and i play fnaf 24-7 lol
IK4Gamer25

July 7, 2022 at 05:09 AM

The game is actually kinda scary, I've known Fnaf for 6 years now and I'd say it is kinda scary depends on the environment and the game. With some of the games like Fnaf 3, Fnaf Help wanted and Fnaf Ar, it's not really that scary solely because either the jumpscares are not that scary or mostly expected, however with some of the other games like Fnaf 1, Fnaf Sister Location and especially Fnaf 4 which I think to this day i the scariest game alive, these 3 games put you in such dark and very unsettling environment, and you're always in fear of getting jumpscared, let alone how terrifying these jumpscares are. Overall Fnaf could be a really scary game if played on a dark environment and alone.
