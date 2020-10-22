IK4Gamer25

The game is actually kinda scary, I've known Fnaf for 6 years now and I'd say it is kinda scary depends on the environment and the game. With some of the games like Fnaf 3, Fnaf Help wanted and Fnaf Ar, it's not really that scary solely because either the jumpscares are not that scary or mostly expected, however with some of the other games like Fnaf 1, Fnaf Sister Location and especially Fnaf 4 which I think to this day i the scariest game alive, these 3 games put you in such dark and very unsettling environment, and you're always in fear of getting jumpscared, let alone how terrifying these jumpscares are. Overall Fnaf could be a really scary game if played on a dark environment and alone.