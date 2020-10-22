earning soul gems

葉航
Nailit avatar

Nailit

October 22, 2020 at 09:56 AM

what is the right way to earn soul gems for this game? i won 5 battles in arcade mode and took a picture of it with my phone, then i uploaded that pic to my labtop and submitted it. i was rejected. do i have to have a premium account on war thunder to get credit or was it bc i took the pic with my phone?
ekrem_onder avatar

ekrem_onder

October 22, 2020 at 04:13 PM

what is the right way to earn soul gems for this game? i won 5 battles in arcade mode and took a picture of it with my phone, then i uploaded that pic to my labtop and submitted it. i was rejected. do i have to have a premium account on war thunder to get credit or was it bc i took the pic with my phone?
g
jordon_busch avatar

jordon_busch

October 24, 2020 at 03:59 AM

Take a screenshot with the print screen button in game. The game has a folder where the screen will go. I used that and it worked,
Nailit avatar

Nailit

October 24, 2020 at 04:39 AM

thanks ill try that

