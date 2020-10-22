earning soul gems

Nailit what is the right way to earn soul gems for this game? i won 5 battles in arcade mode and took a picture of it with my phone, then i uploaded that pic to my labtop and submitted it. i was rejected. do i have to have a premium account on war thunder to get credit or was it bc i took the pic with my phone?

jordon_busch Take a screenshot with the print screen button in game. The game has a folder where the screen will go. I used that and it worked,