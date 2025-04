fifa18 or fifa2020

khafan23gamehag12 i like fifa 2020

allan_op ı think fifa 2018 better than fifa 2020

immikolol For me its fifa 2020

Shadowfathi im still at fifa 18 i dont have any monney because i live in lebanon

Gursharank obvious fifa 21,hahah

Autokade obviously fifa 2020....its the updated version

Dany_14_ Well, probably the fifa 2020

kmfdm359 2018 is better

ardaa2332 be 2019 daha iyi

ardaa2332 2020 çok kötü bence

BaconZ_DeV fifa20 for sure! it's epic in graphich!

MatteBRaps I like Fifa 2020 cool

MaxMan20181 Im not lucky in pack opening!

Akiru fifa 20 obviously. It's the newest game

muhammed494894984 HEKLOO GUYS I LOVE FIFA2020

radu_alexandru i like fifa 20

Skullly fifa 20





Skullly its way better

Skullly like much much better





Oreidelas for me fifa games and pes games is all years the same thing





sutling fifa 2021 :D

smurfthis fifa 15 anybody ?

madjack41998 I have played FIFA 2020 it was an awesome experience.

notiamlayan not my favoruit