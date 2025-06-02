Hey, guys! I'm trying to complete the Gamehag offer from Lootably and I was wondering what the fastest ways to rank up are? Should I play games, take surveys, or do something else?
Surveys have been the fastest way to rank up for me
I've been playing a bunch of games. RAID: Shadow Legends has been super easy to play and earn Gems. It only took me a week to earn all of the rewards
I like to earn Gems passively by watching videos on Cheddar.tv and PixelPoint.tv. You don't really have to do anything but watch videos. You can play games at the same time if you have multiple devices
I prefer surveys because they are more consistent than some other offers.