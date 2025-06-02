GemEarn

apprentice rank iconVenomgamez: Looking forward to the future updates, this site has potential
AdminSwirfty: We do plan on adding rewards in the future though
AdminSwirfty: Not currently. Ranks are just cosmetic
AdminSwirfty: Meowdy emote (inline chat version)
How to rank up quickly?

Gloop avatar

Gloop

June 2, 2025 at 12:05 AM

Hey, guys! I'm trying to complete the Gamehag offer from Lootably and I was wondering what the fastest ways to rank up are? Should I play games, take surveys, or do something else?
MasterYEEEEE avatar

MasterYEEEEE

June 2, 2025 at 07:39 AM

Surveys have been the fastest way to rank up for me
Robloxian8732 avatar

Robloxian8732

June 2, 2025 at 10:43 AM

I've been playing a bunch of games. RAID: Shadow Legends has been super easy to play and earn Gems. It only took me a week to earn all of the rewards
JasonPlays avatar

JasonPlays

June 2, 2025 at 11:48 AM

I like to earn Gems passively by watching videos on Cheddar.tv and PixelPoint.tv. You don't really have to do anything but watch videos. You can play games at the same time if you have multiple devices
Joshverd avatar

Joshverd

June 3, 2025 at 05:09 PM

I prefer surveys because they are more consistent than some other offers.

