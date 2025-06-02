How to rank up quickly?

Gloop Hey, guys! I'm trying to complete the Gamehag offer from Lootably and I was wondering what the fastest ways to rank up are? Should I play games, take surveys, or do something else?

MasterYEEEEE Surveys have been the fastest way to rank up for me

Robloxian8732 I've been playing a bunch of games. RAID: Shadow Legends has been super easy to play and earn Gems. It only took me a week to earn all of the rewards

JasonPlays I like to earn Gems passively by watching videos on Cheddar.tv and PixelPoint.tv. You don't really have to do anything but watch videos. You can play games at the same time if you have multiple devices