What if you got free robux

DoUknoDaWa7 Well if you get free robux it would not as fair as it is bought by money and people who have bought it for money would think it is unfair so thats why there are sites that scam people and take thier robux and data so they could harm them.

DoUknoDaWa7 read it carefully

Oxyuraa Well...you are right.... but it's the choice of the people in the end. Some dont want to spend on games, while some are ready to empty their pockets. This happens with every game, and Roblox was no different. This wasnt the case when Tix existed, for back then you could have earned your part by simply playing...times changed





Iris_star325 yes... well, we gotta cope with it....

DoUknoDaWa7 Oxy you are right but im a child and every child likes robux dont you also and thanks for replying

