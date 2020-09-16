reward not arrived

Asder93 hey guys. anyone know how long does it take approximately for the reward to arrive? it sais being dispatched.. but already for days.. anyone know something?

Ladycatharina apparently its actually up to 30days all the rewards have false advertising

Hambasa03 yep same with me. Ordered 3 days ago steam wallet and it still says it it preparing for dispach..

iulianradu0424 Sometimes it can take up to 72 hours... I requested a reward and I was LEVEL 3 | 5%. And now after 24 hours of withdrawal I'm LEVEL 2 | 91%. Now I'm level 3 again... hope it stais like this...