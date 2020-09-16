Rain

Gem28

unranked rank iconKi77y666: Meow hoomans. Meowdy emote (inline chat version)
SystemGamehag: 4 users received Gem27 from the Rain.
unranked rank iconArmoredPigeon: eqewq
unranked rank iconAtia: PogU emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconc00lguy007: Kekwait emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconfnogaj: Meowdy emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconAlexander: Sup?
unranked rank iconLeandro Rete: Freecash withdrawal is instant, but here it is not. I don't understand
unranked rank iconRossana 5To: Meowdy emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconRossana 5To: omg
SystemGamehag: 5 users received Gem18 from the Rain.
novice rank iconhanfred: Meowdy emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconAtia: blobDance emote (inline chat version) pressF emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconfnogaj: Meowdy emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconGabe Newell: jhuuh
SystemGamehag: One user received Gem178 from the Rain.
unranked rank iconAIRUN ANGELES: Hello
unranked rank iconc00lguy007: I can find the games on the app store
unranked rank iconc00lguy007: I am filtering by ios and scanning on an iphone
AdminSwirfty: The games you're attempting most likely aren't available for your device
unranked rank iconc00lguy007: can anyone help me? games still aren't working
unranked rank iconNorbert: hi
SystemGamehag: 4 users received Gem35 from the Rain.
unranked rank iconc00lguy007: By the way I changed my username this is ianellinger508
unranked rank iconsin comentarios: Probaste Magner migner
unranked rank iconc00lguy007: I have tried several mobile games
AdminSwirfty: Which offer are you attempting?
unranked rank iconAtia: blobDance emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconianellinger508: when I scan the qr code it links to a website that says the offer isnt availible in my location
AdminJoshverd: peepoHey emote (inline chat version)
Sign in to start chatting

25

0/160

Back to General Discussions

reward not arrived

Asder93 avatar

Asder93

September 16, 2020 at 12:21 AM

hey guys. anyone know how long does it take approximately for the reward to arrive? it sais being dispatched.. but already for days.. anyone know something?
Ladycatharina avatar

Ladycatharina

February 13, 2022 at 05:12 AM

apparently its actually up to 30days all the rewards have false advertising
Hambasa03 avatar

Hambasa03

February 14, 2022 at 12:27 AM

yep same with me. Ordered 3 days ago steam wallet and it still says it it preparing for dispach..
Ladycatharina avatar

Ladycatharina

February 14, 2022 at 12:45 AM

apparently it takes up to 30 days the site is pretty misleading about that
iulianradu0424 avatar

iulianradu0424

February 14, 2022 at 03:13 AM

Sometimes it can take up to 72 hours... I requested a reward and I was LEVEL 3 | 5%. And now after 24 hours of withdrawal I'm LEVEL 2 | 91%. Now I'm level 3 again... hope it stais like this...
salahdine121212 avatar

salahdine121212

February 15, 2022 at 03:27 AM

hi
enEN
EnglishENEspañolESPolskiPLFrançaisFRРусскийRUItalianoITDeutschDEPortuguêsPT

Platform

EarnGamesCashoutGame Information

Rewards

AffiliateLeaderboardRobuxGoogle PlaySteam

Articles

Forums

Stay Connected

XYouTubeFacebookInstagramDiscord

© 2025 Gamehag. All Rights Reserved.

Owned by RCPE Ventures LTD. Operated by Lootably, Inc.

Terms of ServicePrivacy Policy

reward not arrived - General Discussions Forum on Gamehag