What if Roblox still had tix?

coolsholl What if Roblox still had tix?

ImBadWithUsernames Well... its kinda sad. Of course with all the bot accounts people can just use them to make a game and get loads of tix. I never played roblox until tix was removed but from a vid they said they would

ImBadWithUsernames -Get tix for every time someone joined their game. I think you can see where this is going... get loads of tix, trade for robux, trade for actual money, and repeat. Yeah... it ain’t good.

ImBadWithUsernames Get loads of tix, trade the tix for robux, trade for actual money... and repeat.