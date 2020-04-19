葉航
What if Roblox still had tix?

April 19, 2020 at 07:26 PM

What if Roblox still had tix?
April 19, 2020 at 10:30 PM

Well... its kinda sad. Of course with all the bot accounts people can just use them to make a game and get loads of tix. I never played roblox until tix was removed but from a vid they said they would
April 19, 2020 at 10:31 PM

-Get tix for every time someone joined their game. I think you can see where this is going... get loads of tix, trade for robux, trade for actual money, and repeat. Yeah... it ain’t good.
April 19, 2020 at 10:31 PM

Get loads of tix, trade the tix for robux, trade for actual money... and repeat.
April 20, 2020 at 12:32 PM

well if roblox still have tix i will have 10K robux

What if Roblox still had tix? - Roblox Forum on Gamehag