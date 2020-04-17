Drew Gottlieb
Mad city czy jail break i dlaczego?

J00SHI avatar

J00SHI

April 17, 2020 at 11:28 PM

Proszę o pomoc bo z kumplem się spieram która gra lepsza.
Yeonrin avatar

Yeonrin

April 17, 2020 at 11:29 PM

Moim zdaniem Jailbreak, bo jest bardziej orginalny z resztą MadCity jest trochę kopią Jailbreaka
maniek_baniek avatar

maniek_baniek

April 17, 2020 at 11:35 PM

Jailbreak to była jedna z pierwszych gier w którą zagrałem na robloxie. Bardzo lubiałem ten tryb i pamiętam, że był w top 1 najlepszych trybów. Grałem w to bardzo dużo z znajomymi i było super. A MadCity to chyba jakaś nowa gra bo o niej nie słyszałem wcześniej, ale jakbym miał wybierać to osobiście Jailbreak ze względu na moje miłe wspomnienia. Pozdrawiam serdecznie mordeczko.
DarkUzi14 avatar

DarkUzi14

April 17, 2020 at 11:59 PM

mad city
szef998 avatar

szef998

April 18, 2020 at 12:03 AM

jailbreak bo:
1. Był pierwszy
2. w Mad city mi lagują samochody
3. za duza mapa w mad city
4. jailbreak powiększona teraz mapka
