How can i get robux quickly?

DdEden1 In this thing

debentorba You vote articles You get sg You ger robux for sg

jirka15 make money and buy it

TatasHUN1 Collect SG, and get robux, or buy some robux

kevmew write on forums eveyday i do that to get roblux

benlolo Playing ganes is the most effective way to make the most gems.