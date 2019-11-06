Roster changes for Team Secret

bluezonex9

Team Secret has confirmed roster changes for the upcoming DPC 2019-2020 season, as they replace both MidOne and coach SunBhie.

Rumors had been circulating for some time that there would be changes for Team Secret for the new season. When the team took a break for the first round of events, it almost confirmed the whisperings in dark for many fans.

Now, the team officially confirms what had been predicted.

Due to the high demands and sacrifices of living in Europe and competing with little downtime, Yeik Nai 'MidOne' Zheng will be taking an extensive break from Dota 2.

Firstly, MidOne will be departing from our active roster in order to take an extended break away from DotA 2. The demands of the previous DPC season required staying in Europe for extended periods of time to commit to boot camps, Majors and travelling across the world for tournaments in other regions. MidOne has sacrificed tremendously in order to compete and contribute to our team’s success at the top level of DotA. He has proved an invaluable player and friend along the way, and we could not ask for a better team member. During MidOne’s time on our active roster he was able to become a triple Valve Major winner, a multiple tournament Champion, and has represented us at The International for the last three years – including 4th place at this previous International, our highest placement to-date. We are extremely grateful for everything he has done with us, and wish him a very well deserved rest in his time away from the competitive scene.

The Malaysian veteran player has been with the team since 2016 as just his second competitive team since starting Dota 2. Prior to Team Secret, he played for Fnatic for 9 months starting in December 2015.

The team will also be bidding farewell to their coach Lee 'SunBhie' Jeong-jae who has been with the team for the last two years.

In their stead, Team Secret now welcomes Lee 'Heen' Seung Gon as the coach and Lasse 'MATUMBAMAN' Urpalainen to the carry position. Michał 'Nisha' Jankowski will shift to the mid lane, a role in which he has much experience and success on prior to joining Team Secret.

The first of two new additions to the roster is none other than legendary carry Lasse “MATUMBAMAN” Urpalainen. Matu brings a phenomenal track record of tournament success, and is most famously known, aside from memes, for lifting the Aegis of Champions at The International 2017. Matu is a veteran of the scene, and is known for his unique and invasive hero specialisation. He will be playing the carry role in our new lineup and Nisha will move to the mid lane. We look forward to adding his skills, and his personality, to the team and we warmly welcome him to the Secret family.

Secondly, we would like to welcome Lee “Heen” Seung Gon as our new coach to the team. Heen is vastly praised for his coaching ability and deep insight in the top echelons of the DotA scene, proving invaluable to Team Liquid’s success in 2017 and victory at TI7. His recent time spent with TNC has reflected clearly in their results, and we look forward to his presence to be felt in drafting, within the game, and our camaraderie as a team. Heen will be working closely with Puppey to guide us ever closer to our ultimate goal of winning TI.

The team will be making their season and new roster LAN debut in Singapore for the ONE Esports DotA 2 World Pro Invitational December 17th and the second round of DPC 2019-2020 qualifiers starting December 1st.

Team Roster :

Finland Lasse 'MATUMBAMAN' Urpalainen

Poland Michał 'Nisha' Jankowski

Sweden Ludwig 'Zai' Wahlberg

Jordan Yazied 'YapzOr' Jaradat

Estonia Clement 'Puppey' Ivanov