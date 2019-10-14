Rain

Gem0

AdminSwirfty: Meowdy emote (inline chat version)
novice rank iconhanfred: Meowdy emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconMatCax Cebiche: gaaaaaaa
unranked rank iconMatCax Cebiche: esto funciona?
SystemGamehag: One user received Gem55 from the Rain.
unranked rank iconAdli Enríquez: Hola
unranked rank iconviperlegend266: hello
SystemGamehag: 2 users received Gem135 from the Rain.
AdminSwirfty: Meowdy emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconAndrea Daniela Ríos: Hola
unranked rank iconAndrea Daniela Ríos: Hola
unranked rank iconsworddog: pepeD emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconninjahattodi0190: I'm new here ,,,upto how many usd we can make per day from here and in how long time
unranked rank iconninjahattodi0190: Anyone have withdrawal before so from this app to his account guys
unranked rank iconninjahattodi0190: What's the value of these gems in $
unranked rank iconninjahattodi0190: Hi
unranked rank iconjgdub: Meowdy emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconjgdub: hi
SystemGamehag: 2 users received Gem58 from the Rain.
unranked rank iconKen: bro some dont work btw
unranked rank iconerayve: 'ello!
SystemGamehag: @nicolhasandres13 tipped Gem100 to the Rain
SystemGamehag: 4 users received Gem27 from the Rain.
unranked rank iconKen: its trash now
unranked rank iconKen: yea bro
unranked rank iconnicolhasandres13: gamehag cambio mucho desde hace 4 años :(
unranked rank iconJonathan Cook: sup
unranked rank iconsin comentarios: Hola
unranked rank iconnicolhasandres13: hi
unranked rank iconKen: hi
Sign in to start chatting

21

0/160

Back to Dota 2

Snapfire will join Dota 2’s hero roster this Fall.

bluezonex9 avatar

bluezonex9

October 14, 2019 at 06:55 AM

The latest hero to join the battle of the Ancients in Dota 2 is a gun-wielding, fire-breathing salamander-riding, cookie-baking grandma called Snapfire.
Valve made the announcement in the downtime after game one of the Lower Bracket match between Team Liquid and Evil Geniuses, which surprised many since new hero announcements usually happen during the last two days of The International.
From what we can gather from the announcement video, Snapfire is a member of the Keen, a race of goblin-like humanoids in Dota 2 of which the likes of Clockwerk, Timbersaw, Tinker, and Sniper are members of.
Her abilities may involve buffing allies by giving them cookies, chasing down enemies with her fire-breathing salamander mount, and using a shotgun-like firearm to shoot down opponents.
Snapfire will be coming in Fall this year, though more information about her and her abilities will probably only be revealed after TI9 concludes. She may also not be the only new hero arriving to the game, as two new heroes — Grimstroke and Mars — were announced during last year’s tournament.
dks_shadow avatar

dks_shadow

October 16, 2019 at 10:09 PM

still waiting for release
enEN
EnglishENEspañolESPolskiPLFrançaisFRРусскийRUItalianoITDeutschDEPortuguêsPT

Platform

EarnGamesCashoutGame Information

Rewards

AffiliateLeaderboardRobuxGoogle PlaySteam

Articles

Forums

Stay Connected

XYouTubeFacebookInstagramDiscord

© 2025 Gamehag. All Rights Reserved.

Owned by RCPE Ventures LTD. Operated by Lootably, Inc.

Terms of ServicePrivacy Policy

Snapfire will join Dota 2’s hero roster this Fall. - Dota 2 Forum on Gamehag