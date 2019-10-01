bluezonex9

The International 2019 & DPC Season Thoughts

First off we would like to congratulate OG on their performance at The International 2019, becoming the very first back-to-back two time TI Champions. We’d also like to thank PGL, Valve, Perfect World and the amazing Chinese fans for making TI9 such a fantastic experience and event to remember.

Our DotA 2 team saw much success during the 2018-2019 DotA Pro Circuit, having arrived at TI9 with the highest overall DPC points, winning both the Chongqing and MDL Disneyland® Paris Majors, and claiming second place in Kuala Lumpur. Although our team performed admirably and claimed a Top 4 finish, our run ended short of our own expectations. Our ultimate goal, from our players to our management to our partners, was and always will be focused on winning TI, and our efforts in the upcoming 2019-20 season will continue to reflect this.

Future Plans

After an intense competitive year and a grueling preparation for TI, our DotA 2 team will be taking some time off to rest and recover in advance of the upcoming season. We have no changes to announce at this moment in time, and we will be skipping the first Major in Chengdu for the players to recuperate. Considering the length of each season and impact of fatigue, we are taking these measures to ensure our team begins the DPC Circuit fresh, and sustains that energy through the season. Our first LAN appearance will be the ONE Esports DotA 2 World Pro Invitational Singapore in December. This tournament will be hosted by PGL and ONE Esports, boasting a $500,000 USD prize pool, and will be one of the biggest and most stacked LAN events since TI9 with PSG.LGD, Virtus.pro, Evil Geniuses, Vici Gaming and Natus Vincere also receiving direct invites.

Midas Mode

Our very own Clement “Puppey” Ivanov is competing with his boys from TI1 Na’Vi in Midas Mode 2, so be sure to tune in and support him. SirActionSlacks and his production team have worked extremely hard to make this event happen, and it is guaranteed to be a hilarious and impressive combination of talent from the players, staff, hosts, and commentators; creativity with the outlandish yet somehow functional format, in-game modifications and bounties; nostalgia in all the best forms (Skeleton King, TI3 Alliance, TI1 Na’Vi to name a few); and some top quality memes. This event is a fantastic example of the passion, community, and top quality gameplay that exists in DotA 2, and we are excited to be a part of it!

Make sure to keep an eye out for the Team Secret AFK Brewmaster hero in Midas Mode!

In Closing

Thank you once again to all of our fans for another fantastic season of DotA. Your continued support is cherished, and we’re extremely grateful to have you join us on our journey through both highs and lows. 2020 is going to be a huge year for Secret – we’re going to hit the ground running and strive to bring the best DotA we possibly can to all your screens around the world. We will be back with some further updates for you next month as we get closer to being back in action!