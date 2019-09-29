Is it harder to gain xp

Lumy96 Is it harder to gain xp when you reach level 3

DeceptionAce I feel the same way tbh, I've been level 2 for so long cus my exp is being taken away





scarmk79 i can't even reach level 3. I'm trying so hard

EpicMedic yeah before 3 days i was have 46% xp then i back the next day i found him reduced my xp to 3% they are scammers and cheaters

UltraVanta every time i try to level up i get to about level 3 and then it goes back to level 1 with a message in notifications that says "your level has been decreased for discraceful behavior" its annoying.

sLimewastaken when you become level two its already hard, and level three is literally 1,000 EXP

gameing12 it is i just realized

lennonb11

snormandeau Ok thanks, I was confused about this

Fengrick I got level 2 by playing games fast, but getting level 3 is a problem

AGENT256 how get sg fast?

AGENT256 pls say im new

AGENT256 less go dababy akula

AGENT256 defeat

clique

district

gossip

policy

AGENT256 shoulder

viable

looting

bundle

point

AGENT256 weave

fascinate

father

theme

fossil

AGENT256 infrastructure

referee

load

palace

future

AGENT256 mprove

achievement

minute

declaration

top

krpo If you have war thunder do that first then do something like commenting on forums





krpo Not really just play high payout games