Is it harder to gain xp when you reach level 3
I feel the same way tbh, I've been level 2 for so long cus my exp is being taken away
i can't even reach level 3. I'm trying so hard
yeah before 3 days i was have 46% xp then i back the next day i found him reduced my xp to 3% they are scammers and cheaters
every time i try to level up i get to about level 3 and then it goes back to level 1 with a message in notifications that says "your level has been decreased for discraceful behavior" its annoying.
when you become level two its already hard, and level three is literally 1,000 EXP
Ok thanks, I was confused about this
I got level 2 by playing games fast, but getting level 3 is a problem
If you have war thunder do that first then do something like commenting on forums
Not really just play high payout games
XP stays always as easy to earn, but the amount of XP needed to level up may get higher. Check your XP bar on the frontpage