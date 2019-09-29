guilerhukas
Is it harder to gain xp

Lumy96 avatar

Lumy96

September 29, 2019 at 10:12 AM

Is it harder to gain xp when you reach level 3
DeceptionAce avatar

DeceptionAce

September 29, 2019 at 02:07 PM

I feel the same way tbh, I've been level 2 for so long cus my exp is being taken away

scarmk79 avatar

scarmk79

July 22, 2021 at 08:48 AM

i can't even reach level 3. I'm trying so hard
EpicMedic avatar

EpicMedic

July 22, 2021 at 01:43 PM

yeah before 3 days i was have 46% xp then i back the next day i found him reduced my xp to 3% they are scammers and cheaters
UltraVanta avatar

UltraVanta

July 22, 2021 at 02:21 PM

every time i try to level up i get to about level 3 and then it goes back to level 1 with a message in notifications that says "your level has been decreased for discraceful behavior" its annoying.
sLimewastaken avatar

sLimewastaken

July 24, 2021 at 06:10 PM

when you become level two its already hard, and level three is literally 1,000 EXP
gameing12 avatar

gameing12

July 25, 2021 at 10:42 AM

it is i just realized
lennonb11 avatar

lennonb11

July 25, 2021 at 12:41 PM

snormandeau avatar

snormandeau

July 25, 2021 at 01:31 PM

Ok thanks, I was confused about this
Fengrick avatar

Fengrick

July 25, 2021 at 02:18 PM

I got level 2 by playing games fast, but getting level 3 is a problem
AGENT256 avatar

AGENT256

July 25, 2021 at 02:52 PM

how get sg fast?
AGENT256 avatar

AGENT256

July 25, 2021 at 02:52 PM

pls say im new
AGENT256 avatar

AGENT256

July 25, 2021 at 02:52 PM

less go dababy akula
AGENT256 avatar

AGENT256

July 25, 2021 at 02:53 PM

defeat
clique
district
gossip
policy
AGENT256 avatar

AGENT256

July 25, 2021 at 02:53 PM

shoulder
viable
looting
bundle
point
AGENT256 avatar

AGENT256

July 25, 2021 at 02:53 PM

weave
fascinate
father
theme
fossil
AGENT256 avatar

AGENT256

July 25, 2021 at 02:54 PM

infrastructure
referee
load
palace
future
AGENT256 avatar

AGENT256

July 25, 2021 at 02:54 PM

mprove
achievement
minute
declaration
top
krpo avatar

krpo

July 25, 2021 at 06:47 PM

If you have war thunder do that first then do something like commenting on forums

krpo avatar

krpo

July 30, 2021 at 05:28 PM

Not really just play high payout games
Mickaa avatar

Mickaa

July 30, 2021 at 06:12 PM

XP stays always as easy to earn, but the amount of XP needed to level up may get higher. Check your XP bar on the frontpage
