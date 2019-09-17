Rain

Gem268

unranked rank iconjgdub: Meowdy emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconjgdub: hi
SystemGamehag: 2 users received Gem58 from the Rain.
unranked rank iconKen: bro some dont work btw
unranked rank iconerayve: 'ello!
SystemGamehag: @nicolhasandres13 tipped Gem100 to the Rain
SystemGamehag: 4 users received Gem27 from the Rain.
unranked rank iconKen: its trash now
unranked rank iconKen: yea bro
unranked rank iconnicolhasandres13: gamehag cambio mucho desde hace 4 años :(
unranked rank iconJonathan Cook: sup
unranked rank iconsin comentarios: Hola
unranked rank iconnicolhasandres13: hi
unranked rank iconKen: hi
unranked rank iconDemonek_YT: hi
unranked rank iconKen: les goo
SystemGamehag: 2 users received Gem95 from the Rain.
unranked rank iconKen: gg
unranked rank iconkakestamp: ahh
unranked rank iconKen: ye prime works
unranked rank iconKen: hi
novice rank iconhanfred: Meowdy emote (inline chat version)
SystemGamehag: 3 users received Gem50 from the Rain.
unranked rank iconBlue Master (Türkçe): wwwww
novice rank iconhanfred: prime opinion works
unranked rank iconLeandro Rete: wwwwwwwww
unranked rank iconretiro7968: ww
SystemGamehag: 2 users received Gem37 from the Rain.
AdminSwirfty: Meowdy emote (inline chat version)
apprentice rank iconthe future: bonsoir
Sign in to start chatting

23

0/160

Back to DotA 2

about DotA 2

warlocklordd avatar

warlocklordd

September 17, 2019 at 03:29 PM

definitions and analysis about DotA 2
warlocklordd avatar

warlocklordd

September 17, 2019 at 10:57 PM

The best and worst game I've ever played. This game completely took over my gaming life in 2013 and I haven't sunk any amount of hours or time into any other video game that dare comes close to my time spent with DotA 2. I was a semi-DotA 1 addict during WC3, but the launch of DotA 2 has definitely amplified that by more than I could ever imagine.

Six years later and I'm still trying to fight the addiction... My advice: Stay away from this game, unless you don't care about becoming addicted to what I would describe as "e-heroine laced with crack". This game can be difficult to understand and get into at first, because there is a LOT to learn and a ton of character knowledge to soak in. But once you get passed that entry barrier and start to understand the game more, it gets dangerous.
enEN
EnglishENEspañolESPolskiPLFrançaisFRРусскийRUItalianoITDeutschDEPortuguêsPT

Platform

EarnGamesCashoutGame Information

Rewards

AffiliateLeaderboardRobuxGoogle PlaySteam

Articles

Forums

Stay Connected

XYouTubeFacebookInstagramDiscord

© 2025 Gamehag. All Rights Reserved.

Owned by RCPE Ventures LTD. Operated by Lootably, Inc.

Terms of ServicePrivacy Policy

about DotA 2 - DotA 2 Forum on Gamehag