about DotA 2

The best and worst game I've ever played. This game completely took over my gaming life in 2013 and I haven't sunk any amount of hours or time into any other video game that dare comes close to my time spent with DotA 2. I was a semi-DotA 1 addict during WC3, but the launch of DotA 2 has definitely amplified that by more than I could ever imagine.



Six years later and I'm still trying to fight the addiction... My advice: Stay away from this game, unless you don't care about becoming addicted to what I would describe as "e-heroine laced with crack". This game can be difficult to understand and get into at first, because there is a LOT to learn and a ton of character knowledge to soak in. But once you get passed that entry barrier and start to understand the game more, it gets dangerous.