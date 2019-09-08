rubyblue

Although in this guide I will focus solely on penalties in a competitive manner, in this section I will make a brief mention of other types of penalties and restrictions in case it might be your case: Users without rank (you have not yet won 10 games): if you have recently started playing competitive mode and have not yet been assigned a rank, you will have a limitation of 2 games won per day. Once this quota is reached, you will get a message like the following: "Congratulations on your recent competitive victories! Please, before playing more competitive games, wait for matchmaking servers to gauge your skill level based on your latest results. " Once you have won 10 games (regardless of how many you have played), you will be assigned a rank automatically based on the skill level shown. Once this barrier is over, you can play all the competitive matches the day you want. Prohibitions by Overwatch: Overwatch is a system formed by members of the community (“investigators”) who are in charge of reviewing complaints sent to a player. These “researchers” are automatically chosen based on several factors such as the hours played at the CS: GO, number of wins, time played, account age, reputation… etc. A message will appear to these investigators every time they have a “pending review” case. Upon review, they will issue a verdict that may be: Insufficient evidence: there is insufficient evidence to blame the player for anything. Problematic: the player has had an annoying behavior (blockages on purpose, say by chat to the rival team the location of his teammates, flashes on purpose, benefit from map bugs, etc). Very problematic: when the player is considered to have used traps (WallHack, BunnyHop, AIMbot, etc)